Dragon Quest XI Will Not Be Censored for the West

Dragon Quest XI fans in the west worried about Square Enix censoring parts of the game for its western release, worry no longer, because it’s not happening.

News of an unaltered western version of Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age comes via a DualShockers interview with the Producer on the game, Hokuto Okamoto, during PAX East this weekend.

Speaking through a translator, Okamoto relayed the confirmation that not even a single bit of content will be changed from the game’s Japanese version for a western audience, including even its “Puff- Puff” feature.

For those that don’t know: “Puff-Puff” refers the sacred technique that was given to mortals by the Goddess on High, and actually originates from Akira Toriyama’s Dragon Ball manga. In the game, the feature refers to a female character, using her “charm,” to distract an opponent for a few turns. The feature could be seen as controversial to western audiences, hence why its confirmation for the western version of the game is notable.

Okamoto also confirmed that not even content that wouldn’t be deemed offensive, but would perhaps not make sense to a western audience, remains intact. Basically, it’s the same exact game.

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is poised to launch on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam on September 4th. A Nintendo Switch version of game is also in the works, but is currently without a firm release window. And in case you couldn’t tell, it is already available in Japan (since July 2017) on the Nintendo 3DS and PS4.

Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an overview via Square Enix:

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age tells a captivating tale of a hunted hero and is the long-awaited role-playing game from series creator Yuji Horii, character designer Akira Toriyama and composer Koichi Sugiyama. While it is the eleventh mainline entry in the critically acclaimed series, Dragon Quest XI is a completely standalone experience that features entirely new characters, a beautifully detailed world, finely tuned turn-based combat, and an immersive story that will appeal to longtime fans and franchise newcomers alike.