Dragon’s Crown Pro Trailer Shows Stark Differences Between the Regular and New Versions

We’re just a few days away from the release of Dragon’s Crown Pro, Atlus‘ enhanced version of the hit side-scrolling action/role-playing game. And to give you an idea of what kind of changes the game went through making its way to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, a new comparison trailer has been revealed, showing the differences between those versions and the classic PS3 edition.

As you might be able to tell, the biggest difference lies within the visual detail. Looking at the two side by side, you can see that the visuals are much sharper over on PS4, though we are looking at them through a 4K filter. So we may be looking at the PS4 Pro version, although the regular PlayStation 4 edition shouldn’t look too bad.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In addition, it looks like the frame rate has been vastly improved, which means things won’t slow down so much when you’re taking on multiple enemies at once. This is particularly true if you have multiple players taking part in a match.

Here’s a rundown of the features, in case you missed them:

“The original Dragon’s Crown features groups of heroes that face dreadful challenges in the labyrinthine dungeons surrounding the medieval fantasy kingdom of Hydeland. As they explore deeper into the dungeons, non-player characters come in to play with quests and tasks to complete. Use six adventurers (Fighter, Dwarf, Amazon, Wizard, Elf, and Sorceress) and their unique abilities to unravel the story behind the ultimate treasure, the Dragon’s Crown.

Dragon’s Crown Pro retains all the gameplay elements of the original game, including Vanillaware’s gorgeous 2-D visual flair and character design, but adds current-gen upgrades.

With the fun local couch co-op and online multiplayer you remember, up to four players can experience countless hours battling together.

With beautifully refined artwork and 4K resolution support, Vanillaware’s signature art style will come alive as you bludgeon, cleave, shoot, and loot through the dungeons of Hydeland.

A newly recorded soundtrack by fabled composer Hitoshi Sakimoto, supported by a live orchestra, will accompany daring treasure hunters on their search for the Dragon’s Crown.

Rejoice because English and Japanese audio options will now be available! Plus, game text will be localized in French, Italian, German, and Spanish.

If you already own Dragon’s Crown, your saves won’t go to waste. There will be online cross-play & cross-save compatibility with existing PS3 and Vita versions.

All patches, features, and the Storyteller Voice Pack DLC from the original game will be included.”

Watch the trailer above, and get ready for Dragon’s Crown Pro when it releases on May 15 for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.