Dragon's Dogma 2 Update Makes Things Easier for "Casual" Players

Dragon's Dogma 2 is far from the most challenging game that's come out this year, though some parts of it like the Dragonsplague mechanic have certainly given players trouble. Other components of Dragon's Dogma 2 like having to pay over and over for inns or Ferrystones or managing the endless battle against weight limits and being over-encumbered are too frustrating to deal with which, in today's crowded gaming market full of new games and mods to alleviate problems, is a fair enough problem to have.

To that end, Capcom put out a Dragon's Dogma 2 update today with at least one feature specifically geared towards those peeved players: a Casual Mode. As its name suggests, this Dragon's Dogma 2 mode removes some of the parts of game the game that some would admittedly consider essential parts of the experience, but many more would consider them annoying time-wasters.

Aside from a mode for the casual Dragon's Dogma 2 players out there, the update also took a swing at vocation balance and other parts of the game. The full patch notes for the latest Dragon's Dogma 2 update can be found below starting with the Casual Mode details:

Added Features and Adjustments

Adding Casual Mode.

Reduced inn fees for staying at an inn.

Reduced price of Ferrystones.

More difficult for weight carried to become "Heavy" or "Very Heavy."

Less Stamina expended when dashing outside of battle.

Loss gauge will not increase when selecting "Load from Last Save" after the Arisen dies.

Pawns will recover from dragonsplague without a "devastating calamity" occurring, even if the symptoms progress to a terminal stage.

Adding a Portcrystal to Bakbattahl.

Adding "Sovran's Crown," "Sovran's Plate," and "Sovran's Greaves" to the list of items that can be traded with the Dragonforged.

Adding variations to Pawns' idle animations.

Adding animations for when Pawns and the Arisen start dashing.

Adding animation for when the Arisen is riding on a larger enemy that is flying at high speeds.

Making it so that the Main Pawn can be revived an infinite number of times at Forgotten Riftstones.

Adding Polski (Polish) under Display Language in the Language section of the Options menu.

Further fixes to issues around CPU overload in certain situations.

Reducing frequency of crashes.

Adjustments to Vocations

Fighter

Increasing Strength for all weapons.

Reducing amount of time before stagger damage reactions can be canceled with "Defend."

Reducing charge time for "Tusk Toss." Also reducing timing during which the attack can be canceled while the user is unable to move after activation.

Increasing Strength and Knockdown Power for ""Riotous Fury"" and improving aiming ability on the target of the attack.

Making it so that the lock-on adjusts itself to a different nearby target if the target initially locked on to is defeated mid-attack.

Increasing amount of time an enemy is downed after being knocked down by "Shield Bash." Also increasing Knockdown Power for "Shield Bash."

Increasing aiming ability of "Blink Strike" upon activation. Also adjusting to make it easier to hit locked-on targets with this skill.

Increasing Strength, expanding attack range, improving speed of initial activation animation, and adjusting timing of attack hits for "Compass Slash."

Increasing Strength and Knockdown Power and expanding attack range for "Airward Slash." Also intensifying damage reactions for smaller enemies hit by this skill.

Improving speed of the activation animation for "Gouging Skewer." Also adjusting movement correction for this skill to make it easier to hit the attack target.

Warrior

Extending input duration for "Chain of Blows."

Reducing timing during which "Barge" can be canceled while the user is unable to move after activation.

Increasing Strength for "Arc of Might."

Adjusting strike timing of "Savage Lash" and making it easier to hit larger enemies' weak points while they are downed.

Archer

Reducing charge time and increasing Strength and Knockdown Power for "Dire Arrow." Also extending timing during which a more powerful arrow can be loosed with this skill.

Increasing damage dealt by "Heavenly Shot" and reducing time taken for Stamina to start recovering after activation.

Increasing damage scaling for bow attacks. Also increasing damage scaling for attacks that hit enemy weak points.

Reducing weight of the items "Explosive Arrow," "Drenching Arrow," "Tarring Arrow," and "Blighting Arrow."

Mage

Increasing duration of the Silence debilitation inflicted by "Solemnity."

Increasing distance that flames unleashed by "Flagration" can reach.

Increasing number of times that clusters conjured with "High Palladium" to protect allies can block attacks before they disappear.

Increasing duration of the continuous Health recovery effect of "Argent Succor."

Increasing power of additional lightning bolts summoned with additional button presses when casting "Levin."

Thief

Changing Stamina consumed when using "Blades of the Pyre" from a fixed amount to an amount proportionate to the user's maximum Stamina.

Mystic Spearhand

Increasing Strength and Knockdown Power for "Seching Blade."

Modifications and Fixes

Player

Fixing issue where, after readying and firing the magickal bow as the Magick Archer vocation, readying the bow again resulted in awkward camera movement.

Fixing issue where, when playing as the Warfarer vocation, redoing an enchantment and then using "Rearmament" resulted in the enchantment remaining even after its effect duration had ended.

Fixing issue where changes to Button Mapping settings weren't reflected for the Draw Bowstring control for ballistae.

Fixing issue where pressing "next" during a normal conversation caused the Arisen to perform an action at the same time.

Fixing issue where the Arisen couldn't be revived after falling in a river at certain points.

Fixing issue where the Arisen could clip through coffins and get stuck.

Fixing issue where walking caused Stamina to start recovering more quickly than standing still.

Fixing issue where falling into certain oxcarts with bonnets wouldn't trigger the nullified damage animation.

Fixing issue where the Arisen could fail to cling to a target when using "Gouging Skewer" from a height.

Fixing issue where the Arisen could become stuck while conjuring decoys as the Trickster vocation.

Fixing issues where the Arisen could become frozen in place.

Fixing issue where blocks of ice created by "Frigor" would float in mid-air.

Pawns

Fixing issue where dismissing Pawns inside the rift and then immediately accessing the Riftstone of Remembrance caused dismissed Pawns who were not in the rift to appear on the "Pawns in the Rift" list.

Fixing issue where Pawns of the Archer vocation would behave strangely when firing special arrows.

Fixing issue where actions could be canceled for Pawns with reduced Health.

Fixing issue where the Main Pawn's eyeshadow wasn't applied in the worlds of other Arisen who hired them.

Fixing issue where Pawns became immobile during the Talos battle.

Fixing issue where Pawns given the "Go!" command wouldn't gather items.

Fixing issue where Pawns of the Warrior vocation would cease attacking.

Fixing issue where Pawns launched into the air with "Springboard" couldn't climb walls that they should have been able to climb.

Fixing issue where using the "To me!" command after a Pawn offered guidance resulted in the Pawn not guiding the player correctly, even if the player used the "Go!" command.

Fixing issue where Pawns of the Mage vocation would unnaturally loop the same animation.

Fixing issue where "Maelstrom" spells cast by Pawns would diverge from the enemy's location.

Fixing issue where Pawns controlled by drakes would react with dialogue describing their fellow pawns being controlled.

Fixing issue where Pawns couldn't evade stout undead explosion attacks.

Fixing issue where Pawns wouldn't assist when the Arisen was possessed by a phantom.

Fixing issue in second and subsequent playthroughs, where Pawns would guide the Arisen to treasure chests that had already been opened.

Improving Pawn lines to better match circumstances.

NPCs

Fixing issue where Cliodhna would freeze in place after climbing a ladder.

Fixing display issues with Taliesin's hands.

Fixing issue where UI for switching between Pinpoint Volley and Rivet Shot was displayed when Cliodhna used "Conversion."

Fixing issue where Taliesin used dialogue that didn't match the situation after certain quests were completed.

Enemies

Fixing issue where using "Vimtaking Arrow" during "A Scholarly Pursuit" fulfilled the conditions for completing the quest during its initial phase.

Fixing issue where if a dullahan entered a body of water after it was defeated, it would teleport and become frozen in place in a standing position.

Fixing issue where liches' homing attacks ignored the Trickster's simulacrum and attacked other targets instead.

Fixing issue where the lesser dragon would cease to act during "Readvent of Calamity."

Fixing issue where some griffins would circle continuously around a fixed point.

Fixing issue where if a lich was defeated while resurrecting another monster, that monster would still be resurrected.

Fixing issue where rocks falling on a goreminotaur dealt an excessive amount of damage.

Fixing issue where having a Thief pin down a skeleton lord with a heavy attack prevented light attacks from hitting while the skeleton lord was pinned down.

Fixing display issues with some attack effects for lesser dragons.

Fixing issue where torches thrown by enemies would get stuck floating in mid-air.

Fixing issue where targets grabbed by a dullahan's grab attack would drop straight down.

Fixing issue where Thief enemies used "Bump and Lift" even though they are unable to steal items.

Quests

Fixing issue where Pawns would be loaded in as party members if the player selected "Load from Last Save" while exploring solo with Raghnall during "Tensions on the Highroad."

Fixing issue where Pawns followed the Arisen beyond the point where the party was supposed to be separated in "Tensions on the Highroad."

Fixing issue where, after defeating the cyclops in "Beren's Final Lesson," performing certain actions caused the defeated cyclops to resurrect.

Fixing issue where, if certain actions were performed during "Till Death Do Us Part," Gregor wouldn't go home even after being restored to life.

Fixing issue where Higgs's Tavern Stand wouldn't function as a shop under certain conditions.

Gimmicks

Fixing issue where coffins that enemies were supposed to come out of were open from the start.

Fixing issue where ballistae would clip through other objects when the base was rotated.

Equipment

Fixing issue where the armor values of cloaks weren't being applied.

Fixing issue where some leg armors stretched unnaturally.

Display

Fixing issue where a filter-like effect appeared on water surfaces after closing the Shop menu.

Fixing issue where distant shadows looked unnatural.

Fixing issue where some tattoos weren't displayed during cutscenes.

UI

Fixing issue where some text on the title screen wouldn't change to reflect updated language settings.

Fixing issue where skill preview videos weren't displayed on the Weapon Skills screen in vocation guilds under certain conditions.

Fixing issue where some text on images in the Quest menu wouldn't change to reflect updated language settings.

Fixing issue where the quest icon didn't indicate the correct location for Roman during "Steeled Resolve, Blazing Forge."

Fixing issue where message icons would disappear from the NPC Logbook in the History menu.

Sound

Fixing issue where using a Wakestone in battle caused the in-game music track to malfunction.

Fixing issue where riftstone sound effects would be quieter than usual after exiting a riftstone.

Other