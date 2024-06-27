Dragon's Dogma 2 Gets One of its Largest Updates Yet, Patch Notes Revealed

Capcom has today released one of its largest updates so far for Dragon's Dogma 2 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Upon its launch earlier in 2024, Capcom was quick to let loose a couple of initial patches for its Dragon's Dogma sequel. However, none of these updates were ever very extensive. Now, after over three months of having been available, a new patch has rolled out that improves a number of different aspects of the action-adventure game.

Downloadable right now, the latest update for Dragon's Dogma 2 adds a handful of new features that players have been requesting. Perhaps the biggest overhaul in this patch is tied to storage as players will now have the ability to sell their gear and equip armor from the storage menu. Storage capacity has also been increased for single items from 99 to 999. Beyond this, Capcom has also tweaked photo mode, fixed issues with certain quests, and has also squashed a variety of other unnamed bugs.

You can get a look at the full patch notes for today's new Dragon's Dogma 2 update attached below.

Dragon's Dogma 2 June 27 Update Patch Notes

[PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X|S / Steam]

Adjustments and additions to the storage.

Adding function to sell items from the storage menu.

Adding function to equip armor from the storage menu.

Adding function to equip armor from the storage when changing vocation in a vocation guild.

Increasing the maximum number of items of one kind that can be put in storage from 99 to 999.

Adjusting so that when an item is put in the storage beyond the maximum limit, the maximum number of items are automatically put in storage.

Adding the option to turn the Arisen's visibility on or off in photo mode.

Adjusting so that it's easier to find oxcarts in the field.

Fixing issue where Venator's Leggings, Ring of Predominance, and Comforting Neck Wrap were unobtainable.

Fixing issues that caused players to be able to enter areas they should not be able to.

Fixing issue with purchase pricing for precious stones in Vermund being incorrect at some shops.

Fixing issue where the oracle's guidance would not account for a necessary character being dead.

Fixing issue where some gathering points would not regenerate until the next playthrough.

Fixing issue where incorrect NPC portraits were displayed.

Fixing issues around opening the door in the Ancestral Chamber.

Fixing issue with hair display on characters of maximum height.

Fixing issues around CPU overload in certain situations.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.

[PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X|S]