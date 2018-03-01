Dragon’s Dogma Xbox 360 Servers Are Shutting Down This Month

Both Dragon’s Dogma and Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen are phenomenal RPG experiences with enjoyable online components to the gameplay. For those players that have yet to make the jump into this generation of gaming, Capcom has some bad news for you.

After six years, Capcom is finally shutting down the Xbox 360 servers. Not unexpected, this often happens with older titles, but the game definitely has a cult following. In their official statement:

Videos by ComicBook.com

On March 31st, 2018 at 1:00am PST / 9:00am GMT / 5:00pm JST, the network services for the Xbox 360 versions will come to a close. After that time, Pawn rental from other players and the Ur-Dragon will be unavailable. Aside from these two features, the games will remain fully playable offline.

The network features for the following versions will remain fully functional:

Dragon’s Dogma (PS3)

Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

To all Xbox 360 players, thank you for all the Pawns you’ve shared in the Rift and the damage dealt to the Ur-Dragon. Well done, Arisens.

So far it’s just the 360 servers being affect, PS3 seems to still be off the table, which is good! With Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen having received the remastered treatment, it’s an even better time to jump into the world of PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 gaming. For more about the franchise:

“Set in a huge open world, Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen presents a rewarding action combat experience. Players embark on an epic adventure in a rich, living world with three AI companions, known as Pawns. These partners fight independently, demonstrating prowess and ability that they have developed based on traits learned from each player. PC users can share these Pawns online and reap rewards of treasure, tips and strategy hints for taking down the terrifying enemies. Pawns can also be borrowed when specific skills are needed to complete various challenging quests.”