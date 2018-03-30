Relive Your Dreamcast Favorites With This Amazing Fanatical Bundle

It’s the age of nostalgia. With so many “classic editions” out and compilation games coming to this generation, fellow gamers that grew up in a simpler time of video game enjoyment are having a field day with all of the recent throwbacks. For those that are looking to relive some of those fond Dreamcast memories, we’ve got just the thing!

Fanatical is hosting a fantastic sale right now for PC gamers and includes a few key favourites from that era. Whether you’re just wanting to harness those 90s memories, or never had a chance to play any of the below games, now’s the perfect chance to jump right in:

Crazy Taxi

Hey hey, come on over and have some fun with Crrrrrazy Taxi! Barrel through traffic packed streets, hurdle off parking garages, and Crazy Combo your way to Crazy Money in a wild frantic race to scare up the most fares. In Crazy Taxi, time is money, and only the Craziest Cabbies come out victorious.

Jet Set Radio

Tag, grind, and trick to the beat in SEGA’s hit game Jet Set Radio! Fight for control of Tokyo-to, mark your turf with graffiti, tag walls, billboards, and even rival gang members! Perform tricks and flips on magnetically driven in-line skates, but watch out for the local police force!

NiGHTS Into Dreams

Slip off into the dream world and go on an aerial adventure as NiGHTS in this classic Saturn remake. Collect Ideya (colored orbs), rack up points, and battle bosses to help Elliot and Claris save Nightopia from Wizeman the Wicked. With enhanced graphics, achievements, leaderboards, and playable content from Christmas NiGHTS, this beloved title is back and better than ever.

SEGA Bass Fishing

Explore the exciting sport of Bass fishing! Based on the Dreamcast hit, motor out to eight different fishing locations to catch the biggest and baddest Bass possible! Choose between fourteen different lures, and compete in four tournaments. Start off as an amateur, and work your way up to the pros in the Masters Classic tournament. Get hooked!

Sonic Adventure DX

An ancient evil lurking within the Master Emerald has been unleashed from its slumber by the devious Dr. Eggman and is on the verge of becoming the ultimate monster using the 7 Chaos Emeralds. Only Sonic and his friends are heroic enough to put a stop to Dr. Eggman and his evil minions. Hit the ground running in this classic epic adventure in a race against time to save the world!

Space Channel 5: Part 2

Hey there, SpaceCats – meet Ulala, the grooviest reporter in the galaxy! She’s got attitude, and she’s got moves. Help her get the scoop on an unidentified Dance Troupe that has captured thousands of people and is forcing them to dance! Will you be able to free the hostages, and uncover who’s behind the kidnappings all while bustin’ some groovy moves to sweet beats?

