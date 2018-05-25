The DualShock 4 Is the Best Selling Controller of All Time

Over the years, Sony has been a bit uneven when it comes to controller design for its PlayStation consoles. The original DualShock innovated with its twin-stick design and rumble functions; the DualShock 2 continued to follow that formula with great success on PlayStation 2; and then there was the DualShock 3 for PlayStation 3 and…well, we’re not sure what happened there. Don’t even get us started with the earlier model without rumble.

But the DualShock 4 feels like Sony has truly gotten control design right as its build and feel make it perfect for PlayStation 4 games. And with that, the publisher has noted that it’s become the best-selling controller of all time.

This is based upon recent numbers provided by the NPD Group, noting that, “The PlayStation 4 DualShock 4 Wireless Controller Black is now the all-time best-selling Gamepad in dollar sales.” This comes on top of the news that the PlayStation 4 remains a best-seller on the console market and God of War is doing gangbusters in terms of game sales.

Exact figures weren’t given as far as sales are concerned but it’s not hard to see why the DualShock 4 is so successful. The controller is far more comfortable than what the DualShock 3 offered with its stiff trigger buttons; and the implementation of a Touchpad in the center of the controller adds some inventiveness to its design. Plus it has full rumble and even gyroscopic support — something adopted in previous controller designs.

The DualShock 4 became available in a variety of colors over the years including a special 20th Anniversary PlayStation model that’s heavily sought after on eBay, as well as limited edition designs packed in with PS4 and PS4 Pro bundles, including Batman, God of War and Star Wars.

Just recently, Sony announced that it has teamed up with SCUF Gaming to produce a special new PS4 controller with customizable options and a more sleek feel. But the company will also keep up the work on its DualShock 4 designs since they seem to be selling so well alongside their systems and games.

We’ll see what Sony has planned next for its hardware line-up in just a few weeks at E3!

The DualShock 4 is available now in stores everywhere.