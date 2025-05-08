Dune Awakening Beta: Start Time & How to Get a Key

Dune: Awakening is hosting an open beta and players can sign up to gain access right now. The beta begins this week, allowing players to get an early look at gameplay before launch. To do so, fans must get accepted into the Dune: Awakening beta. Signing up does not guarantee access, but it offers a chance to get accepted. The beta is fairly extensive and will give a fair impression of the entire game. Fans of Frank Herbert’s Dune will not want to miss out on Awakening, and the beta is the perfect way to see if this spin-off is right for you.

The Dune: Awakening beta begins on May 9th at 8 AM EDT and ends on May 12th at 5:59 PM EDT. During the beta, players can experience the first 20 hours of the game, getting a taste of both the story and spice. This will take players throughout most of Act 1. Another added benefit of this beta is that players are not under NDA, so they can freely discuss it with others.

How to Get a Dune: Awakening Beta Key

Players have three ways of gaining access to the Dune: Awakening beta, either by signing up or getting a beta key. Here is how to sign up for the Dune: Awakening beta.

Wishlist and request Beta access via the Dune: Awakening Steam page.

Sign up by email via the official Dune: Awakening website.

Secure a Beta code during the Dune: Awakening global broadcast on Twitch.

For the best chance, players should use all three methods to get a Dune: Awakening beta key. Unfortunately, there is no guarantee of getting into the beta through any of the methods. There is always a chance of signing up, even with all three methods, and still not getting into the beta.

With no NDA, fans who are not accepted into the beta can at least view Dune: Awakening content online. Streamers will likely be streaming themselves playing and providing a way to experience the game without actually playing.

Within the beta, players will be able to build with the CHOAM Building Set and explore the Hagga Basin South Region as well as the Eastern and Western Vermilius Gap Regions. Additionally, players can assemble and ride the Sandbike and get a look at the early to mid-game combat. Most of these features will likely be expanded upon or polished in the full release, but the beta is a great way to see the bones of Dune: Awakening.

Dune: Awakening will fully release in a little over a month on June 10th and will come to PC. Versions of the game for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are also in the works but don’t yet have release dates.