Dune: Awakening Shares Gameplay Reveal & Sets Release Window at Gamescom

As was previously announced, Funcom‘s upcoming Dune game had a presence during Gamescom Opening Night Live on August 20th, a five-minute video showcasing the longest vision of a player’s journey from survivor to spice hunter. In addition to the extensive look at Dune: Awakening, Funcom also set the upcoming open world survival MMO for an early 2025 release on PC. The five minutes of gameplay shared during Opening Night Live are only a small sample of what the developers have to offer for the game throughout the duration of Gamescom, however, as the announcement for the newest video release notes, Funcom will have a booth open soon at the event where visitors can watch an extended 30-minute gameplay video.

If you’re not at Gamescom and still want to catch the extended 30-minutes of Gameplay being shared for Dune: Awakening, you can also catch the video at home thanks to a partnership with creators who will stream the video, including:

Sacriel (EN)



MollyBerry(EN)



Alphacast (FR)



Locklear (FR)



Helydia (FR)



Sajonarco (ES)



Mowky (DE)



And many more!

The newest video for Dune: Awakening is accompanied by a description that sets the dangerous tone of Arrakis, emphasising the player experience and how the game is shaped by player choices, ultimately shaping up to fit into three key features:

Expand your potential through combat, exploration, building. crafting, and trade. Consume spice to unshackle your mind and see the unseen.

Control the spice and cling to power. As intrigue and warfare rage, rise through the ranks of your guild and align it with House Atreides or Harkonnen.

Check out the five-minute gameplay reveal below:

If Dune: Awakening has grabbed your attention and you can’t wait for the early 2025 release window, you can sign up for the game’s newsletter on the official website to “receive updates, special offers, and other communication related to Dune: Awakening and other Dune games from Funcom. This will also register your interest in joining future beta tests.” If you’re not already one of the game’s more than 1,000,000 wishlists, you can add it to yours through the official Steam page now, where a more in-depth description of the Dune: Awakening experience is outlined in the description as well as the game’s first community newsletter.