Dune: Awakening Announces Next Update

Dune: Awakening developer Funcom has announced when players can expect to see the next patch, which will bring the game up to version 1.1.20.0. The good news is that it’s coming very soon, and will arrive later in the week. Unfortunately, an actual date has not been announced as of this writing. In a post on X/Twitter, the developers noted that we’ll be hearing something a little more specific once they know the exact timing. Funcom previously confirmed that the new update will see a bug resolved, which allowed players to create Pentashield-only bases “without proper support.” Following the update, any that players haven’t fixed will collapse as a result.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Thanks for testing the patch on the Public Test Client and sharing your feedback with us. We have a few extra things we want to get into this release and currently expect that the patch will arrive on Wednesday, August 13, or Thursday, August 14. We will confirm the date as soon as we know it,” Funcom wrote on X/Twitter.

image courtesy of funcom

The news from Funcom has prompted some interesting responses from fans of Dune: Awakening, and about the current state of the game. There seem to be a lot of strong opinions about the current direction, and how Funcom can help Dune: Awakening regain some interest from lapsed players. Realistically, the game has only been available for about two months now, but interest has definitely softened in a short amount of time. According to SteamDB, the game had an all-time peak of 189,333 concurrent players. That number has significantly dropped since; over the last week, the game has routinely seen somewhere between 30,000 to 38,000 concurrent players a day.

Those concurrent player numbers aren’t terrible, and it’s not unusual to see dips in activity once some of the early excitement of a game’s release has started to wear off. However, it will be interesting to see if Dune: Awakening gets any bump in interest as the game gets more updates, and new content in particular. With more than 1 million copies sold since launch, there’s clearly a lot of interest, but maintaining that interest over time can quickly become a challenge for any online game.

Thankfully, Dune: Awakening does have a lot going for it. The game received strong reviews at launch, and holds a “Mostly Positive” rating on Steam, with more than 52,000 players weighing in. However, more recent reviews have been mixed, with some players taking issue with the game’s PvP element in particular. It seems some people are making the game a lot less enjoyable for others. Those with more time to spend are clearly making the overall experience more frustrating for others, and that could be pushing some players away from the game. While Funcom can likely bring back players that are simply hungry for more content, it might be more challenging to win back those frustrated by the PvP elements.

Are you looking forward to the new update for Dune: Awakening? Have you stuck with the game since the launch back in June? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!