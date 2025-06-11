Dune Awakening Console Release Is Further Away Than Hoped

Dune: Awakening’s PC launch was met with resounding success, achieving over 142,000 players on day one. However, despite a record-breaking release on Steam, console players have been left out of Dune: Awakening’s first day, and it appears this may be the case for quite a while. Previous betas for the MMO were exclusive to PC, foreshadowing the console launch delay. Despite Funcom wishing to have the title on Xbox and PlayStation shortly after, a new reveal shows a console release much further away.

Funcom has confirmed Dune: Awakening will not launch on Xbox and PlayStation in 2025. Instead, the developer is aiming for 2026 and did not give a definite window within the year. Console players will have to wait before they can begin their multiplayer journey on Arrakis. That said, PC players have a lot to look forward to throughout 2025.

Funcom has confirmed three DLCs are planned for Dune: Awakening already. The first is scheduled to be released in Q4 2025 while 2026 will see the second and third DLC release in Q1 and Q2, respectively. What to expect from the DLC has not been revealed, but players can expect them to be significant. When Dune: Awakening does launch on consoles, the DLC may also be available on those platforms.

Players can expect smaller updates between these major updates. These will new content, features, and improvements to the game. The frequency of these will likely vary and players can also expect patches to be released that will address bugs and balancing issues.

Dune: Awakening is priced at $49.99 for the Standard Edition, but has additional options as well. The Dune: Awakening Deluxe Edition is priced at $69.99 and the Dune: Awakening Ultimate Edition is priced at $89.99. Purchasing the two upgraded versions gives players access to additional content, including the Season Pass.