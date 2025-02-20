Dune: Awakening MMO Release Date Announced, But There’s a Catch

Gamers excited for Funcom’s upcoming MMO based on the beloved Frank Herbert novels won’t have to wait too long to play Dune: Awakening. The developer just announced the release date for the open-world, multiplayer survival game that brings its players to the desert planet Arrakis to survive the harsh environment, and figure out the mystery behind the disappearance of the Fremen. PC gamers can begin their life in Dune: Awakening beginning on May 20th. Unfortunately, it seems PS5 and Xbox Series X|S players will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on the upcoming game.

Although console players are out of luck, the Dune: Awakening release date reveal gives players a head start on the game right now. The full Character Creator & Benchmark Mode can be downloaded today to prepare for the game’s release in a couple of months. Players can take the Gom Jabbar test, and create their very own character which includes fine-tuning the character’s look, as well as choosing their home planet, caste, and mentor. Swordmaster, Bene Gesserit, Mentat, and Trooper are the roles available at the start. While every School will be accessible eventually, the choices made at the beginning determine the player’s starting abilities.

The benchmark mode allows players to test if their system is capable of handling Dune: Awakening. To test hardware performance and system compatibility, scenes from the game meant to stress the hardware will be played, including a view of a flying ornithopter and an encounter with the iconic sandworm. Using the Character Creator & Benchmark Mode will earn players a code for the exclusive Frameblade knife skin, which can be redeemed at launch.

The base version of Dune: Awakening will cost $49.99 with pre-orders beginning soon. Those who decide to purchase the game early will get a little bonus in the form of the Terrarium of Muad’Dib. This item can be placed at a created base for everyone to see. Inside the closure is the iconic desert mouse as seen in the recent Dune films.

“More than just survival, Dune: Awakening offers a large-scale, persistent and highly immersive world with social hubs bustling with other players, server-wide politics and intrigue, and a cinematic storyline that will leave you at the edge of your seat,” reads the game’s description.

Dune: Awakening is a “what if” scenario based on the novels. In this version of Herbert’s world, Paul Atreides doesn’t exist, and Lady Jessica gave birth to a girl. Duke Leto Atreides also survived the attack on Arrakeen, and is now in conflict with the Harkonnen over Arrakis’ valuable spice. In terms of looks, the art of the game is inspired by the award-winning films by Denis Villeneuve.

“Dune: Awakening is the most ambitious survival game ever made, set on the most dangerous planet in the universe, Arrakis,” reads another description of the game. “Whether a Dune fan or not, the vast world will immerse you in an epic experience that draws from both Frank Herbert’s sci-fi masterpiece and Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster movies. Embark on a journey from scavenging and survival to controlling the planet itself.”

Dune: Awakening will be out on May 20th for the PC platform.