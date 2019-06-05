Celebrate Pride Month in Dungeons & Dragons With This Paladin Subclass

A new third-party Dungeons & Dragons supplement is celebrating Pride Month and raising money for a fantastic cause. Catherine Evans and Liz Gist have released the Oath of the Ally on DMs Guild, a new supplement that details a new Paladin subclass for Fifth Edition play. The Oath of the Ally represents the ideal ally to the LBGTQ+ community, someone who listens, challenges intolerance, uses their platform to influence others, and continuously educates themselves. According to the Oath of the Ally class, the Ally acts a shield between their friends and those who would hurt their friends either in body or in spirit.

The Ally has several strong abilities starting with their Channel Divinity effects. An Ally can use their Channel Divinity to either grant an ally within five feet advantage on all attack rolls for a minute, or to immediately heal unconscious allies and grant them resistant to certain types of non-magical damage. At higher levels, the Ally can intercede to grant someone a boost to their AC at the cost of a penalty to their own AC, or can trigger nearby allies to make attacks using their reaction when they make a successful attack.

All proceeds from Oath of the Ally during the month of June will support the Lambert House, a community center for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and questioning youth in the greater Seattle Washington area. Wizards of the Coast has partnered with the Lambert House in recent years, and the non-profit organization served over 1,100 individuals in 2018 by providing them with a safe social environment. The Lambert House also supports homeless LBGTQ+ youth.

Oath of the Ally is available on the DMs Guild for $0.95.