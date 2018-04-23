Amazon Thinks ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Will Improve Your Health

Dungeons & Dragons has some unexpected health benefits, at least according to one online retailer.

Amazon currently includes several Dungeons & Dragons books on its list of best selling “Health, Fitness and Dieting” books. As of press time, the Player’s Handbook is currently the fourth best selling book in the “Health & Fitness” section of the site, right after two versions of the 12 Rules of Life book by Jordan Peterson and Switch On Your Brain by Dr. Caroline Leaf.

We’re not 100% sure why the Dungeons & Dragons Player’s Handbook is classified as Health & Fitness books, but maybe it has something to do with clerics being able to heal themselves and others or druids having the ability to craft potions that grants magical healing. Or maybe it’s because more and more therapists and psychologists are using D&D as a way to provide mental health treatment.

A 2017 BBC article noted that some therapy groups use D&D to help adolescents work on social skills and help with “flexible” thinking skills. After all, the game does reward players for using role-play and strategy for figuring out solutions to various problems. Not every encounter can be solved with swordplay, and usually you get some bigger rewards for not trying to kill every person you encounter in the game.

Regardless as to how the book made the list, we’re glad to see it’s selling better than The Complete Ketogenic Diet for Beginners or The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k.

The Player’s Handbook isn’t the only D&D book to make Amazon’s list of top selling health books. The Monster Manual is currently listed as the 21st best selling book in the section, while the Dungeon Masters Guide is 25th on the list. Volo’s Guide to Monsters also made Amazon’s list of best selling Health and Fitness books in the 87th position.

All of the Dungeons & Dragons books are currently discounted on Amazon, so if you’re looking to improve your mental health (or just want to start a fun new hobby), you might want to give the books a look. Who knows what health benefits you’ll see from sitting down with friends and exploring a strange new fantasy world?

