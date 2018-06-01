Stunning ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Book ‘Art and Arcana’ Now Available to Order

The ultimate coffee table book for Dungeons & Dragons fans is on the way, and it is something special to say the least. Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana by Michael Witwer, Kyle Newman, Jon Peterson, and Sam Witwer, takes you on a visual journey through the history of this beloved tabletop RPG using over 700 pieces of art from each edition of the core role-playing books, adventure guides, Forgotten Realms and Dragonlance novels, and more.

Dungeons & Dragons Art & Arcana is available to pre-order now in two flavors with shipping slated for October 23rd. The standard edition is available here, and it is currently on sale for $40 (20% off). So, if you’re looking to save some money, it would be a good idea to lock in that discount now as it is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee. However, we suspect that most of you will be tempted to go for the Special Edition of the book, which is available to order here for $125. As the description and photo gallery below will illustrate, the special edition be well worth the expense. Plus, if the price goes down between the time that you order and the time that it ships, you’ll always get the discount.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7445]

In addition to being a work of art in and of itself with its stunning clamshell cover, the special edition contains original illustrations by D&D artist Hydro74, re-creations of classic D&D artwork that are suitable for ready for framing, and a “pamphlet-sized, unpublished original version of the game’s most infamous adventure module and deathtrap Tomb of Horrors, written by Dungeons & Dragons co-creator Gary Gygax”. The official description for Art & Arcana reads:

“Dungeons & Dragons is the one of the most iconic game brands in the world. This officially licensed illustrated history provides an unprecedented look at the visual evolution of the game brand, showing its continued influence on the worlds of pop culture and fantasy. It features more than seven hundred pieces of art—from each edition of the core role-playing books, supplements, and adventures; as well as Forgotten Realms and Dragonlance novels; decades of Dragon and Dungeon magazines; and classic advertisements and merchandise; plus never-before-seen concept sketches, large-format canvases, rare photographs, one-of-a-kind drafts, and more from the now-famous designers and artists associated with Dungeons & Dragons. The superstar author team gained unparalleled access to the archives of Wizards of the Coast and the personal collections of top collectors, as well as the designers and illustrators who created the distinctive characters, concepts, and visuals that have defined fantasy art and gameplay for generations. This is the most comprehensive collection of D&D imagery ever assembled, making this the ultimate collectible for the game’s millions of fans around the world.”

On a related note, the brand new D&D supplement Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes gets a wide release earlier this week, and it can be pre-ordered on Amazon right now for $29.97. That’s 40% off the list price!

The book contains tons of new monsters and lore within its 256 pages. If you’re an experienced DM looking to provide greater challenges for your players, a player that’s interested in creating more exotic characters, and/or a fan of lore (especially if you enjoyed Volo’s Guide to Monsters), then this book is definitely for you. The official description reads:

“This tome is built on the writings of the renowned wizard from the world of Greyhawk, gathered over a lifetime of research and scholarship. In his travels to other realms and other planes of existence, he has made many friends, and has risked his life an equal number of times, to amass the knowledge contained herein. In addition to Mordenkainen’s musings on the endless wars of the multiverse, the book contains game statistics for dozens of monsters: new demons and devils, several varieties of elves and duergar, and a vast array of other creatures from throughout the planes of existence.“

You can check out our comprehensive look at the playable races in Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes right here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.