Battle Some Bad Hags in Dungeons & Dragons

A new DMs Guild supplement provides a host of fiendishly delightful hags to torment players with in a Dungeons & Dragons campaign. While dragons and liches usually get all the attention in Dungeons & Dragons, hags are one of the more versatile monsters found in the Monster Manual. Hags are potent magic users and gain even more power while in covens, making them effective antagonists to low and mid-level adventuring parties. However, hags can also serve a variety of other functions in D&D campaigns, ranging from protectors of forgotten corners of the world to capricious quest givers. If a party can stomach their unconventional methods of using magic, a hag can even be an ally to your party, providing them with useful clues on how to defeat an even greater threat.

If you’re looking to add an instantly memorable hag to your D&D campaign, you should probably give Grandmother Crookbesom’s Book of Hags a read. Written by Oliver Clegg, Cat Evans, Liz Gist, and Jessica Marcrum, the 40 page DMs Guild supplement contains 13 innovative hags with unique motivations and identities. As hags often do, many of these hags are hidden in plain sight, weaving chaos and manipulating their surroundings for their own benefit. From Feisty Freja, who lures adventurers to their death with the promise of treasure hidden on a treacherous mountain, to the Three Kindly Aunts who have slowly bent an entire community to their will, these hags are clever antagonists that won’t be discovered easily and won’t be defeated without a hellacious fight.

Grandmother Crookbesom’s Book of Hags also contains two new type of hags – the diminutive thimble hag and a hearth hag whose true power lies within her lair – as well as some Weird Magic unique to certain hags.

Personally, I love hags. They’re manipulative, cruel, and dangerous, but their true power lies in their ability to deceive and hide in plain sight while carrying out horrific acts in plain sight. Grandmother Crookbesom’s Book of Hags shows hags for what they truly are – the perfect villains for your next D&D campaign.

Grandmother Crookbesom’s Book of Hags is available for $4.99 on the DMs Guild.