Pathfinder RPG Bundle Offers 24 Books For $25
Everything you need to get started with the Pathfinder tabletop RPG is dirt cheap at Humble Bundle right now.
It isn't uncommon to find deals on Dungeons & Dragons books around the holidays. In fact, you can get a wide variety of core rulebooks and adventures for around $20 each on Amazon at this very moment. However, if you want to try Paizo's Pathfinder RPG you can get everything you need and then some for $25 or less thanks to this deal at Humble Bundle. This includes digital versions of the Pathfinder 2E Beginner Box and core rulebook along with adventures like Crown of the Kobold King expansions, 3 volumes of the Pathfinder Bestiary, and much more.
Humble Bundle's Pathfinder 2nd Edition bundle from Paizo also features $5 and $15 tier options that include 6 and 14 Pathfinder items respectively. Paying $25 or more will get you the full 24 item lineup with a portion of the proceeds for each bundle sold going to the charity ComicBooks for Kids. You'll also get a coupon code for 25% off a new Humble Choice Membership, which offers a monthly lineup of free PC games and discounts of up to 20% in the Humble store. Note that you can also sign up for an annual Humble Choice membership using code HOLIDAY23 and get the membership for $99, which is a discount of $30 off list.
You can take advantage of the Pathfinder Second Edition Legacy Bundle deal here at Humble Bundle while it lasts. A full breakdown of the contents at the $25 tier can be found below.
- Fires of the Haunted City (Age of Ashes 4 of 6)
- Against the Scarlet Triad (Age of Ashes 5 of 6)
- Broken Promises (Age of Ashes 6 of 6)
- Age of Ashes Pawn Collection
- Pathfinder Second Edition Advanced Player's Guide
- Pathfinder Second Edition Game Mastery Guide
- Pathfinder Second Edition Bestiary 3
- Crown of the Kobold King
- Crown of the Kobold King Flip-Mat
- Lost Omens Legends
- Lost Omens Monsters of Myth
- Cult of Cinders (Age of Ashes 2 of 6)
- Tomorrow Must Burn (Age of Ashes 3 of 6)
- Pathfinder Second Edition Core Rulebook
- Pathfinder Second Edition Bestiary
- Pathfinder Second Edition Bestiary 2
- Lost Omens World Guide
- Lost Omens Character Guide
- Pathfinder One-Shot: Mark of the Mantis
- Pathfinder Second Edition Beginner Box
- Hellknight Hill (Age of Ashes 1 of 6)
- Age of Ashes Player's Guide
- Fall of Plaguestone
- Fall of Plaguestone Flip-Mat
Paizo first published Pathfinder back in 2009 as an alternative to Dungeons & Dragons when that game transitioned to its controversial Fourth Edition rules. Pathfinder used a tweaked version of D&D's 3.5 Edition rules and rivalled Dungeons & Dragons for several years in what some tabletop roleplaying game fans referred to as the "Edition Wars." The "Second Edition" rules for Pathfinder are generally easier to learn than the original game, although it's still considered more complicated than Dungeons & Dragons' more streamlined set of Fifth Edition rules. Still, Pathfinder 2E offers vast customization options for characters and a world with tons of diverse backgrounds and stories to tell.