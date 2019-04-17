Cats & Catacombs Kickstarter Launches to Bring Cat Adventurers to ‘Dungeons & Dragons’

Animal Adventures has launched its second Kickstarter, this time to bring a set of cat adventurers to life for Dungeons & Dragons. Yesterday, Animal Adventures launched its Cats & Catacombs Kickstarter campaign, which is raising money to fund the production of 13 cat miniatures plus rules on how to play them in Dungeons & Dragons’ Fifth Edition ruleset. Animal Adventures raised over a half million dollars last year to produce a “Dungeons & Doggies” miniatures set, and now they’re looking to repeat their success with new cat adventurers. The Cats and Catacombs set will come with one miniature representing each of the 12 core classes, along with a Kickstarter exclusive Necromeowcer miniature.

The new set includes a diverse mix of breeds ranging from the majestic Norwegian forest cat to the Dragon Li breed from China. Also included are Sphinx, Scottish fold, Maine coon, Bengal, Persian, and Bobtail cats. In addition to the 13 miniatures, backers will also receive a ruleset explaining how to build a cat adventurer for Dungeons & Dragons as well as a new adventure that pits players against the dreaded Necromeowcer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the strengths of the Cats & Catacombs campaign is that there’s only one pledge level and no additional stretch goals. If backers pledge $35, they’ll receive the 13 miniatures and accompanying ruleset. The campaign notes stated that they aimed to keep the Kickstarter simple rather than add stretch goals that could complicate the process. We’ll add that Animal Adventures successfully delivered on their first Kickstarter on time, which is a rarity when it comes to big Kickstarter campaigns.

The Kickstarter has already reached its initial funding goal and is quickly approaching the $200,000 mark. The Kickstarter will remain open through May 1st. For more information on the Kickstarter, be sure to check out our interview with Animal Adventures co-founder Russ Charles.

Let us know if you plan to create a cat adventurer for D&D in the comment section or find me on Twitter at @CHofferCbus to talk all things D&D!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the possible new Hawkeye series coming to Disney +, argue if Batman casting fatigue is setting in, we grade WWE Wrestlemania, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!