The Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Gift Set is Cheaper Than Ever

Anyone that’s ready to begin their Dungeons & Dragons adventures or replace their core rulebooks with fresh copies should jump on this Core Rulebooks Gift Set right away.

At the time of writing, you can grab the set on Amazon for only $83.84. That’s 51% off the list price and an all-time low. It’s a pretty fantastic deal when you consider that if you were to buy the standard Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual separately on Amazon right now, it would cost you $89.45 – and you won’t get the reflective covers, DM screen, or the slipcase that are exclusive to the gift set. If it the D&D gift set sells out or the price changes, you can also grab a copy here at Walmart for $85.45.

On a related note, the brand new Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit is a super easy way to get started with the game. Unlike the original Starter Set ($15.43 – 23% off), the Essentials Kit focuses on character creation, and the Dragon of Icespire Peak adventure that’s included in the kit introduces new “sidekick” rules that make it possible to play the game 1-on-1. In other words, you don’t need to organize a group of five or more players to start your adventures. One DM and one adventurer will do nicely, and the adventurer can use the sidekick rules to recruit townspeople, animals, and other creatures to join in on the quest.

At the time of writing, the Dungeons & Dragons Essentials Kit is available to order on Amazon for $16.42, which is 34% off the list price. The kit includes everything you need to start your adventures: blank character sheets, dice, a 33″ × 8.5″ Dungeon Master’s screen, cards for magic items, a double-sided poster map for use with the Dragon of Icespire Peak adventure, a code for 50% the digital version of the Player’s Handbook, and access to supplementary content, including additional adventure materials to continue the story into higher levels of play. Just keep in mind that there is another new D&D starter set on sale right now that you might want to consider if you’re a Rick and Morty fan…

Indeed, Wizards of the Coast and Adult Swim recently released their highly anticipated Rick and Morty Dungeons & Dragons crossover adventure starter set, which was created by the same minds that brought us the Rick and Morty vs Dungeons & Dragons comics – Patrick Rothfuss (The Kingkiller Chronicles), Jim Zub (The Avengers, Wayward), and artist Troy Little (Hunter S. Thompson’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas). The set includes a 64-page rulebook annotated by Rick, a 32-page original adventure for levels 1–3, a 4-panel folding Dungeon Master screen featuring new art, 5 ready-to-play character sheets, and 11 dice.

Pre-orders for the Rick and Morty D&D set are live on Amazon now for $23.17 (23% off) with shipping slated for November 19th.

