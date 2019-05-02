Disney Princesses Return for More ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Action

Damsels, Dice, and Everything Nice has launched their second episode, bringing together the world of Dungeons & Dragons and Disney Princesses. The webseries, created by Kailey Bray, follows the adventures of Snow White, Cinderella, Princess Leia, and several other Disney Princesses as they play through a D&D adventure, organized and run by Belle from Beauty & the Beast. The series is a both a loving parody of Disney princesses as well as an innovative showcase of the appeal and versatility of tabletop roleplaying games like Dungeons & Dragons. The second episode featured the Princesses getting a chance to introduce their characters before eventually engaging in some chaotic PvP combat due to a combination of rivalries and clashing personalities.

As with the first episode, Damsels, Dice, and Everything Nice is filled with Disney Easter eggs and references. From Princess Leia subtly using the Force to Megara using necromancy to summon zombies named after her friends from Hercules, there are plenty of jokes and nods to anyone who grew up watching Disney movies. While the episode moves quickly, it also does a great job of capturing the often chaotic atmosphere of managing a large D&D group. The episode is only 10 minutes long, so it’s short enough for both Disney and D&D fans to sit through without any interruption.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Damsels, Dice, and Everything Nice aired their first episode earlier this year, and had their second episode funded through a successful crowdfunding campaign that raised over $4,000 earlier this year. More episodes are planned for later this year. You can check out the second episode above and follow the show on Twitter.

What other characters do you want to see play Dungeons & Dragons? Let us know in the comment section, or find me on Twitter at @CHofferCbus to chat all things D&D!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we explore Game of Thrones‘ long night, talk more Avengers: Endgame, live-action Sonic the Hedgehog, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!