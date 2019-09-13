Dungeons & Dragons Brings Back One of Their Oldest Demon Lords in Upcoming Adventure

The upcoming Dungeons & Dragons adventure Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus will feature a surprising character – a Demon Lord whose origins date back to the earliest days of the roleplaying game. Next week, Dungeons & Dragons will release its next campaign adventure, Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus, which will see players head into the first level of the Nine Hells to save denizens of the Forgotten Realms from getting caught in the Blood War, an eternal conflict between demons and devils. While the archdevil Zariel is the main antagonist of the campaign, Descent Into Avernus also features several demon lords, including Kostchtchie, the Prince of Wrath. Chris Perkins confirms Kostchtchie’s appearance in a Spoilers & Swag livestream that aired earlier this month.

Kostchtchie doesn’t have the clout of a Demogorgon or Orcus, but the demon lord has its origins in Dungeons & Dragons‘ earliest days. Kostchtchie first appeared in The Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth along with Graa’zt and Fraz-Urb’luu. The Demon Lord is described as a demon lord that is so hateful, it is despised by its own kind, and was originally either a human or a frost giant that was banished to the abyss. Kostchtchie resembles a giant, with a muscular and hairless body and deformed legs that cause it to lumber slowly, and resides in the Iron Wastes on the 23rd Layer of the Abyss. Kostchtchie established himself as a patron to frost giants and is even rumored to have an ancient white dragon that he keeps as a steed. He also carries a massive cold iron hammer, which also plays a role in Descent Into Avernus.

While Kostchtchie hasn’t risen to the level of other demon lords, he has made appearances in plenty of D&D books, including the Fourth Edition Demonomicon. This is the first time that Kostchtchie has made an appearance in a Fifth Edition publication.

Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avenrus comes out on September 17th. Pre-orders are live now with a 30% discount.

