Disney Princesses Play ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ in Delightful Video Short

A new YouTube video series is mixing Dungeons & Dragons with Disney princesses.

Earlier this week, Damsels, Dice, and Everything Nice posted the first of seven planned episodes on YouTube. The new series puts over a dozen Disney princesses around a table to play through a Dungeons & Dragons campaign. The series was written by Kailey Bray, who also plays the Dungeon Master Belle in the video.

Since most of the Disney animated movies are rooted in fantasy, it makes sense that many of the Disney princesses would enjoy a little D&D. And instead of getting stuck waiting for someone to rescue them, the Disney princesses can also take charge of their own adventure instead of sitting on the sidelines.

Damsels, Dice, and Everything Nice brings in princesses from every corner of the Disney portfolio. In addition to classics like Belle, Snow White, and Cinderella, there’s also Tiger Lily from Peter Pan, Megara from Hercules, and Kida from Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Even Princess Leia shows up as the newest addition to the gaming table.

Unsurprisingly, the video is chock-full of fantastic Disney movie references, with most of the princesses picking characters based on their real life experiences. Bards are an unsurprisingly popular pick with the players, but more than a few players also want to select a character with animal companions. The party’s first task is a simple one – to deliver a basket of treats to their grandmother’s house out in the woods.

Hopefully, we’ll get to eventually see more episodes of Damsels, Dice, and Everything Nice in the near future. The series is a loving homage to both D&D and the Disney movies you loved as a kid, and you’ll likely get at least a few smiles while watching. The producers have just launched an IndieGoGo to finance their second episode and you can keep an eye out for future updates at their website.