Dungeons & Dragon Fans Say 2024 Rules Are A 90% Improvement

For many Dungeons & Dragons players, making a final decision on the 2024 rules update for Fifth Edition had to wait until they could look at all three core rulebooks together. While the 2024 revision of the Monster Manual doesn’t fully release until February 18th, players with a Hero Tier D&D Beyond subscription have early access to the digital version. That means many players have had a few days to sit with the 2024 rules in full, comparing the Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master Guide, and Monster Manual. And while many players aren’t rushing out to buy new copies right this minute, most agree that the updates are an overall improvement, with some reservations.

The decision to revise 5th edition rather than put out a new, 6th edition of Dungeons & Dragons had mixed reactions from fans. For many, releasing new books for the “same” edition felt like more of a cash grab than a true improvement. However, upon reviewing the fully updated ruleset now that all three core books are out in the wild, some players admit that many of the changes are a step in the right direction. Initially, the updates to classes in the Player’s Handbook might have felt a bit overpowered, but the newly toughened up monsters in the new Manual bring that back into balance. This leaves many players to say the new rules are an overall improvement with some rough edges.

While not every DM or player is going to be all in on the new rules, it’s interesting to see that many players do have overall positive opinions of the 2024 update to 5e. In particular, players like the updated organization and images present in all three new books. Others say the new setup is more friendly for new players and easier on DMs. But most aren’t going to leave all of their house rules behind, suggesting that the new ruleset isn’t quite a perfect fit.

Many D&D Fans Appreciate New Layout & Artwork in 2024 Rulebooks

In this economy, no one is exactly rushing to spend money on anything they don’t totally need. That said, those who have gotten a chance to flip through the full set of 2024 rulebooks agree they are a visual improvement over the 2014 versions. As one player puts it, the new books are “really beautiful, awesome to look at.” Indeed, the new artwork strives to show player characters and monsters in action, rather than static, and most players appreciate the change.

New cultlist artwork from the 2024 monster manual

For many, the layout changes in the new books are an improvement as well. The organization is probably one of the most significant changes from the 2024 books, particularly with the restructured Monster Manual. Like anything, the new structure hasn’t won over every player, and some DMs aren’t sure they prefer the alphabetized monster list while some players are unsure about the changes to certain spellcasting information. However, these are relatively minor complaints overall, and it seems that the revised structure is mostly a win for Dungeons & Dragons.

Those who are unhappy with the 2024 rule change worry the updates aren’t enough new content to justify the price tag of new rulebooks. The changes are, for some, “a handful of QoL improvements” with “some streamlining.” This leaves some players wishing for a full 6th edition refresh to bring new life into the game. While future planned content will introduce new subclasses and other content, the basic classes are, by are large, the same as they have been. Those who’ve been with 5th edition since it first released in 2014 might prefer a full refresh over the 2024 tweaks, which are more geared towards making the game accessible to new players and DMs.

In all, the final verdict for many fans seem to be that the 2024 revision did make many small improvements in the rules and overall design of the books. That said, there are still some awkward aspects that will have DMs and groups adapting the rules or even working with a hybrid between 2014 and 2024 rulesets. As more new material designed for the 2024 rules arrives over the next few years, more tables may feel the pull to make the switch.