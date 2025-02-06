Dungeons & Dragons Requests Fan Feedback to Shape New Subclasses

The theme for Dungeons & Dragons in 2025 is experimentation, as the roadmap for new content expands on what’s been done before. The new 2024 5th edition ruleset is, according to Wizards of the Coast, built largely in response to fan feedback. And taking player feedback into account appears to be a theme for the way forward, as new content gets the playtest treatment. Most recently, Dungeons & Dragons shared playtest versions of the upcoming new subclasses in the Forgotten Realms books, set to release later this year. They’re requesting player feedback via a survey, which may help determine changes before the rules for these subclasses are set in stone.

The Unearthed Arcana PDF featuring the subclass playtest went live on D&D Beyond on January 28th, but the survey requesting player feedback just launched on February 5th. Players are asked to review the subclass materials in Unearthed Arcana, then rate various features of the new material using a stoplight system of Green, Yellow, Red. As of now, there’s no set deadline for when the survey closes, but those interested in helping shape the new Forgotten Realms subclasses should review the material soon. After all, the books are set to release later this year, so earlier feedback is more likely to be incorporated into future drafts.

While playtesting is nothing new for TTRPGs like Dungeons & Dragons, it’s nevertheless a solid opportunity for invested players. Not only does this let them take a peek at upcoming character options, but it allows them to let Wizards know what they think about them.

Early Draft of New D&D Subclasses Available on D&D Beyond

Players curious to see the newly revised and brand new subclasses set to arrive in Forgotten Realms can view the playtest PDF on D&D Beyond. The document lists three revised subclasses planned for the new books, along with five entirely new subclass options. The names in the playtest document are likely subject to revision along with the rules and abilities for each class. As it stands, however, here are the subclasses included in the D&D Beyond playtest:

Revised Subclasses

Cleric – Knowledge Domain

Fighter – Purple Dragon Knight

Wizard – Bladeslinger

New Subclasses

Bard – College of the Moon

Paladin – Oath of the Noble Genies

Ranger – Winter Walker

Rogue – Scion of the Three

Sorcerer – Spellfire Sorcery

The playtest document offers details about feats, abilities, and spells acquired at each level for these 8 subclass options. So, players can create a character using the subclasses and run it in their campaigns, so long as the DM is willing. However, actually playing is not required to complete the survey. D&D fans are also welcome to provide feedback based on reading the document and reviewing the information about each subclass.

These will not be the only new subclasses introduced in 2025, as the upcoming Eberron: Forge of the Artificer book will bring in some new and revised Artificer subclasses as well. Nevertheless, if any of these options look interesting, some version of them should be available in the official rules when the Forgotten Realms set drops in November 2025. The subclass details will be in the Forgotten Realms Player’s Guide, whereas the Adventure Guide in the set will be more DM-focused.

Will you be trying out the new subclasses while they’re available to playtest? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!