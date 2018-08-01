‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Crosses Over Into Another ‘Magic: The Gathering’ World

Dungeons & Dragons is crossing over into another Magic: The Gathering world.

Earlier this week, Wizards of the Coast released Plane Shift: Dominaria, a 24-page publication that converts the Magic: The Gathering world of Dominaria for 5th Edition Dungeons & Dragons play.

The release of the new Plane Shift publication follows the announcement that Dungeons & Dragons will be releasing Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica, a full campaign setting set in the Magic world of Ravnica. Notably, both Guildmaster’s Guide and Plane Shift are both written primarily by James Wyatt, a member of the Magic: The Gathering team that previously worked on past editions of Dungeons & Dragons.

Dominaria was the original setting for the Magic: The Gathering game, and was the site of all the game’s expansions and storylines until 2004. The plane is home to many of the game’s most iconic characters and is still prevalent in the game, as expansions will occasionally return to Dominaria for new storylines.

Dominaria is also a classic “high fantasy” realm, which makes it easy to convert for Dungeons & Dragons play. Plane Shift: Dominaria presents two new races for D&D play: the aven (a group of bird-people with an ability that allows them to make ranged attacks at maximum distance without having disadvantage on their rolls) and the Keldon, a variant human race.

Several classic monsters from Dominaria also make an appearance in the new Plane Shift publication. The crustacean Homarid and the reptilian Kavu both have stat blocks in the Plane Shift: Dominaria and can be used in any sort of D&D campaign. Players can also build a villain from the demon-worshipping Cabal using tables in the new publication.

Like past Plane Shift PDFs, Plane Shift: Dominaria is free to download on the Wizards of the Coast website. The popularity of these periodic Plane Shift features willed Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica into life, so if you want to see more Dungeons & Dragons/Magic: The Gathering crossovers in the future, give this a look today!