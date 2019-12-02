Dungeons & Dragons Announces New Dungeon Mayhem Expansion

Dungeons & Dragons will be releasing the third installment of its popular card game Dungeon Mayhem early next year. Wizards of the Coast has officially announced Dungeon Mayhem: Monster Madness, the second expansion for Dungeon Mayhem. While the first two versions of the game focused on humanoid characters, this new expansion will let players take control of six monster characters, each of which are based on some of Dungeons & Dragons‘ most classic monsters. Players can play as the beholder Delilah Deathray, the red dragon Lord Cinderpuff, or the owlbear Hoots McGoots. Each creature comes with their own deck filled with unique ways to charm, devour, or disintegrate your enemies. The new expansion also features some amazing artwork by Cam Kendell, who has given each new character a ton of personality through art alone.

Dungeon Mayhem is a fast-paced card game in which players attempt to attack and defend opponents in a no holds barred free-for-all. Some cards allow players to damage other players, while other cards allow you to block damage or draw extra cards. The game ultimately comes down to survival – you can choose to outlast your opponents by keeping a strong defense up, or you can aim to strike fast and hard before the other players can make a move.

While the original Dungeon Mayhem focused on four new characters, one representing one of four classic D&D classes, the first expansion Battle for Baldur’s Gate added the classic duo Minsc and Boo, and the druid Jaheira. Games shouldn’t take more than a few minutes and serves as a great way to fill time while waiting for the rest of your party to arrive or during a quick food break.

Dungeon Mayhem: Monster Madness will be released on February 14, 2020, with a retail price of $24.99