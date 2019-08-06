Feral Hogs Meme is the Perfect Dungeons & Dragons Encounter

Dungeons & Dragons are converting an Internet meme into the perfect D&D encounter. Earlier this week, a Tweet concerning feral hogs went viral in the midst of a contentious debate over gun control. When singer Jason Isbell questioned why anyone would need to own an assault weapon, a man named William McNabb asked how else he would be able to stop a herd of 30-50 feral hogs from invading his yard while his small children are needed. McNabb meant to imply that only high-powered assault weapons could stop a pack of pigs from seemingly goring his children, but his tweet became the subject of widespread mockery. However, many Dungeons & Dragons fans quickly realized that a pack of feral hogs is also a perfect encounter to set in front of an adventuring party.

Jane Witt got the ball rolling when she pointed out that a herd of 50 hogs is a balanced encounter for a party of 7-8 Level 5 adventurers, as determined by the popular Kobold Club encounter builder website.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This encounter is balanced for 7-8 level 5 adventurers https://t.co/0ihkug6JXd pic.twitter.com/9e8NKF32Sf — Jane Ritt ✨ (@heymermaid) August 5, 2019

Another Twitter user also pointed out that high level druids could easily summon a swarm of 30-50 feral hogs by casting Conjure Animals as a 9th Level spell.

So boars (nee feral hogs) in D&D 5E have a challenge rating of 1/4, meaning once you can burn a 9th level slot for Conjure Animals, you, too, can provide 30-50 (32, to be exact) feral hogs to any child-afflicted yard your party happens to encounter. — nekobun, the 37th feral hog (@strictmachine) August 6, 2019

Finally, the Twitter account Walrock Homebrew provided a stat for those looking to make 30-50 feral hogs into a single D&D monster, reinventing the meme into a swarm monster capable of occupying the same space as a child.

Interested in trying your #dnd party against the deadly threat of 30-50 feral hogs? Well, do we have a monster for you. pic.twitter.com/6vgLodKC7s — Walrock Homebrew (@WalrockHomebrew) August 5, 2019

No matter what your opinion is on the 30-50 feral hog meme, you have to admit that the whole thing sounds a lot like a D&D encounter. We wouldn’t be surprised if a lot of farmers approached adventuring parties during D&D sessions this weekend, asking them to stop a wild pack of pigs from destroying their livelihood and children without the use of assault weapons. While players only have 3-5 minutes to act, that shouldn’t be too much of an issue as a round of combat lasts only 6 seconds.

Have you encountered a pack of 30-50 feral hogs in D&D? Leave us a comment or find me on Twitter at @CHofferCBus to chat all things D&D!