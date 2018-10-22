‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Reveals Contents of ‘Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica’

A new preview has revealed a full listing of information about Dungeons & Dragons‘ next book.

Next month, Dungeons & Dragons is set to release Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica, a new sourcebook that integrates the Magic: The Gathering world of Ravnica for D&D play. The book will contain new races, subclasses, and monsters, along with tons of lore about Ravnica, which is a planet covered by a huge, sprawling city.

For those interested about exactly what Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica contains, Amazon has released a preview that includes the full table of content. The contents reveal a few surprises, such as which new races will appear in the book, along with how much of the book is dedicated to new monsters.

The table of contents (which can be seen below) reveals that Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica will have five new races – centaurs, minotaurs, loxodon (an anthropomorphic elephant race), Vedalkin, and Simic hybrids. Interestingly, the viashino, a race of fiery lizard-like creatures, don’t seem to appear in the new book despite appearing in an Unearthed Arcana playtest a few months ago. Of course, while the viashino don’t appear in the book, players who want to make a viashino character can still use the Unearthed Arcana rules for home campaigns.

As expected, Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica focuses a lot on the world and Guilds of Ravnica. Ninety pages detail the ten guilds of Ravnica along with the Tenth District where most of the guilds operate. There’s also nearly 40 pages dedicated to building adventures in Ravnica that include hooks to include different guilds. The book also contains about 70 pages filled with stat blocks for the monsters and NPCs that occupy Ravnica.

The book comes in at about 256 pages, which makes it equal in size to Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes and larger than Volo’s Guide to Monsters.

Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica will be released on November 20th, just in time for the holidays. The book will cost $49.99, though you can pre-order it on Amazon now for $31.42 (37% off).

