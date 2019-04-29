Hilarious Meme Explains ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Skill Checks From the Player’s Perspective

A hilarious Dungeon & Dragons meme explains what players think skill checks do. Skill checks are one of the more vital parts of a D&D game, as they help determine a character’s success when attempting certain actions out of combat. A player who wants to sneak up on an enemy camp might need to make a Dexterity (Stealth) check, or a player can attempt to lie their way out of a situation by making a Charisma (Deception) check. However, players often misinterpret the purpose of a skill check, as explained by a hilarious two page meme that any DM can relate to.

If Skills Were Written How My Players Use Them is a tongue-in-cheek look at how players interpret what a skill check should allow them to do. Written by Stephen Buckley, the DM of Second Best: A Dnd Podcast, the supplement is a hilarious examination at the lengths players will go to bend a successful skill checks to defy the rules of the game. For instance, the supplement notes that players often want a Dexterity (Stealth) check of 20 or higher to act as if they were literally invisible, even if there’s nothing to hide behind and the enemy is standing two feet in front of them. There’s also a hilarious look at Investigation checks, explaining how usually goofy characters suddenly take on “the poise and gravitas of a Tom Clancy protagonist” while trying to look for clues or solve a mystery before returning to their usually hedonistic ways.

The document also captures how many players handle social situations, pointing out that players use Charisma (Persuasion) checks to “whine at and harass an accomplished and powerful individual until they give you their kingdom/the secret map/all of their gold.” And if a Persuasion check doesn’t work, players will usually fall back on Deception and Intimidation check to try to get a positive outcome, because people will usually relent if they are obviously lied to and then threatened by strangers.

If you’re a DM who has to deal with players trying to persuade you to allow them to jump 300 feet in the air because they rolled a 21 on an Acrobactics check, or that the Golden Knight of Arnor would gladly give them his priceless weapon because they rolled high on an unsolicited Persuasion check, you’ll get a laugh out of this great meme.

