Joe Manganiello’s Arkhan the Cruel Gets New Dungeons & Dragons Miniature

WizKids will be releasing a new set of Dungeons & Dragons miniatures featuring actor Joe Manganiello’s D&D character Arkhan the Cruel and his followers. Earlier this month, WizKids announced the D&D Icons of the Realms: Descent into Avernus: Arkhan the Cruel and The Dark Order figure set, which will feature painted versions of Arkhan and several other characters created by Manganiello that were featured in the recent Dungeons & Dragons adventure Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus. Included in the set is Arkhan, the tortle Cleric Krull, the Minotaur Torogar Steelfist, a berserker, a White Abishai, and Arkhan’s pet manticore Chango.

Manganiello has served as an ambassador for Dungeons & Dragons in recent years, and has guest-starred on several D&D web series such as Force Grey and Critical Role, usually as Arkhan, a Dragonborn Oathbreaker Paladin who is devoted to serving Tiamat, the five-headed god of chromatic dragons. Most recently, Manganiello also wrote a chapter in the most recent adventure Baldur’s Gate: Descent Into Avernus, which featured Arkhan and the Dark Order and explained what his character was doing in Avernus, the first level of the Nine Hells. During the adventure, Arkhan can be found using the Hand of Vecna, an infamous D&D artifact, to try to free Tiamat from her prison in the Nine Hells.

This isn’t the first time that Arkhan has gotten a miniature. Gale Force 9 released several miniatures of Arkhan the Cruel, including one with Arkhan wielding the Hand of Vecna. However, this is the first time that D&D fans could get a pre-painted version of Arkhan.

D&D Icons of the Realms: Descent into Avernus: Arkhan the Cruel and The Dark Order will be released in March 2020 and has a retail price of $39.99.