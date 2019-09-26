Learn About Dungeons & Dragons’ Terrifying Werewolf God





A new Dungeons & Dragons supplement provides an extensive history and compendium about the game’s terrifying god of the hunt. There are dozens of deities in Dungeons & Dragons, ranging from the wicked Vecna to the Pelor, the god of light. Many of these deities have played central roles in various D&D stories or have faded to the background as the game has shifted from campaign setting to campaign setting and revised its history over the years. Currently, Dungeons & Dragons adventures focus mainly on the Forgotten Realms, a popular campaign setting created by Ed Greenwood and explored in the official D&D campaigns released each year.While the Forgotten Realms is the focus of most current D&D adventures, much of the mythology and culture was established in books released decades ago. Newer players might miss out on all the amazing lore out there, such as the tales and rituals surrounding Malar, a terrifying god of the wild.

Luckily, James Welch has written an extensive compendium on Malar, which is now available on the DMs Guild. Not only has Welch compiled and updated the lore of Malar, pulling from dozens of Dragon magazine articles and D&D sourcebooks released over the years, Welch also provides several subclasses and dozens of spells and items that relate to Malar. There’s also plenty of new monsters for DMs looking to build a campaign around Malar and his cult of werewolves and bestial followers.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Malar: The Beastlord Compendium is a great and thorough supplement that reminds me of the guides and lorebooks that TSR and Wizards of the Coast used to release in the past. If you want to learn more about one of the cooler gods in Forgotten Realms lore, give this supplement a read today.

Malar: The Beastlord Compendium is available on the DMs Guild for $12.95.