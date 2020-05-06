Dungeons & Dragons Movie Picks Up Former Marvel Executive as Producer

A former Marvel Studios executive has joined the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie as a producer. Jeremy Latcham, Marvel Studios' former Senior Vice President of Production and Development, will produce the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons movie as part of a new deal with Hasbro subsidiary Entertainment One. Latcham has a long list of producer credits on various Marvel movies, including executive producer credits for The Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Spider-Man: Homecoming. After a 13 year stint at Marvel Studios, he formed his own production company Latcham Pictures, which produced the 2018 movie Bad Times at the El Royale.

"Jeremy is a massively talented producer with a track record of creating true-to-brand films with size and scope that resonate with audiences and excel on a global scale, said Nick Meyer, the president of Entertainment One said in an announcement. "In our exciting new era with Hasbro, we’re thrilled to begin this new partnership and look forward to sharing the amazing projects that are to come."

Latcham's addition to Dungeons & Dragons positions it as a more traditional blockbuster, which makes sense as the movie had its release date pushed from November 2021 to May 2022 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's shutdown of Hollywood. Latcham also has experience with co-directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley, as the pair also wrote Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Dungeons & Dragons represents a unique challenge for a Hollywood adaptation, as the game's popularity is because of its flexibility to allow players to create its own fantasy story. Although the Dungeons & Dragons team has built up an impressive catalog of lore and characters to support players during their fantasy quests, they don't have the same level of pop culture recognition as other fantasy franchises in part because they serve to support the players' stories rather than act as the primary hero for a world of fantasy. Mind you, the lack of iconic franchise faces can also be seen as a boon, as it will allow Goldstein and Daley more flexibility to craft an original story that still fits within the Dungeons & Dragons franchise.

The Dungeons & Dragons movie is set to be released on May 27, 2022.

