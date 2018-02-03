Dungeons & Dragons Announces ‘Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes’

Dungeons & Dragons is coming out with a new product later this year that is set to expand their popular “Fifth Edition” of games.

On Friday afternoon, D&D Brand Director Nathan Stewart and D&D franchise creative director Mike Mearls announced Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes, a new lore/rulebook coming out later this year. The book is named after and written from the perspective of the iconic D&D character Mordenkainen, and will introduce new monsters and could open up entire new planes of play to D&D characters.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The official description of the book is below:

This tome is built on the writings of the renowned wizard from the world of Greyhawk, gathered over a lifetime of research and scholarship. In his travels to other realms and other planes of existence, he has made many friends, and has risked his life an equal number of times, to amass the knowledge contained herein. In addition to Mordenkainen’s musings on the endless wars of the multiverse, the book contains game statistics for dozens of monsters: new demons and devils, several varieties of elves and duergar, and a vast array of other creatures from throughout the planes of existence.”

Fans are excited about the new volume because of the possibilities that it opens for new campaign settings within the popular 5th edition. Mordenkainen originally hailed from the world of Greyhawk, a popular campaign setting that dates back to the earliest days of the popular tabletop game. However, Wizards of the Coast hasn’t released any new adventures or stories set in Greyhawk in over a decade.

As the description for Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes also mentions planes of existence and the cover includes the infamous Mordenkainen holding a planar compass, it’s also possible that the new book will reveal updates to the Planescape campaign setting that hasn’t been used since AD&D’s second edition.

Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes follows a D&D tradition of releasing expansions and new rulebooks from the perspective of established D&D characters. Volo’s Guide to Monsters was ‘written’ by the famed scholar Volothamp Geddarm and Xanathar’s Guide to Everything presented several new subsets of classes from the perspective of a famed beholder crimelord that lurked beneath Baldur’s Gate.

Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes will be released on May 29th and will cost $49.99.