‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Teases New Covers for Core Rulebooks

Dungeons & Dragons could be putting out a new edition of their core rulebooks with brand new alternate covers.

Earlier this week, D&D Senior Director Nathan Stewart teased that some new covers for the game’s three core books were on the way. Stewart, who is notorious for teasing new material during his monthly Fireside Chat, posted pictures on his Twitter feed while asking fans what they wanted teased.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hey @Wizards_DnD fans just a reminder that tomorrow is the first Friday in July and as such I will be on our Twitch channel talking D&D. Several suggestions have been made of what to talk about (most settings)…anything else you want to discuss? #dnd #wotcStaff pic.twitter.com/2XtSXbcRz0 — Nathan Kate (@NathanBStewart) July 5, 2018

The cover mock-ups seen in the photos above show stylized versions of King Snurre, Acererak the Lich, and the Xanathar, a notorious Beholder crime boss that lives underneath Waterdeep. Those three characters appear on the current covers of the current Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and the Monster Manual respectively.

Assuming that Stewart isn’t just teasing fans, the new covers continues a trend in recent D&D publications. Volo’s Guide to Monsters, Xanathar’s Guide to Everything and Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes all had alternate covers that were only available in hobby stores. It seems that D&D is printing alternate covers for the older rulebooks so that players can have a complete set.

Notably, D&D does not produce alternate covers for their yearly adventure storylines, although this could always change since the covers seem to be super popular among fans.

We could hear more about these new covers as soon as tomorrow, July 6th, along with some other cool new D&D news. Stewart’s monthly fireside chat airs on D&D’s Twitch channel at 11 AM PT.