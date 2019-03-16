‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Supplement Expands the World of Ravnica

A new Dungeons & Dragons supplement helps DMs build out the world of Ravnica. Earlier this month, Christopher Willett released Ravnica Revealed, a new D&D supplement filled with tables to help DMs quickly build encounters, NPCs, and specialty shops as their players explore the Tenth District of Ravnica. The guide serves as a supplement to Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica, the 2018 Dungeons & Dragons book that integrated Ravnica into the D&D multiverse. If Guildmaster’s Guide to Ravnica serves as a macro overview of Ravnica, then Ravnica Revealed is a way to quickly flesh out the world on the micro-level.

The new guide is available on the DMs Guild, a Wizards of the Coast affiliated website that allows third parties to publish their own D&D material using official D&D intellectual property. Willett, who also wrote the well-received Planeswalkers of Ravnica supplement, is a Magic: The Gathering aficionado, and his new supplement helps make Ravnica feel a little bit more genuine. As Willett explains in the introduction to Ravnica Revealed, players familiar with Ravnica have a certain feel and expectation for the planet-sized city, and Ravnica Revealed helps DMs meet those expectations while still finding new ways to surprise their players.

If you’re running a Ravnica campaign, Ravnica Revealed is a handy guide to keep in your back pocket. Not only can it help provide adventure hooks and quick NPCs on the fly, it can also provide some handy complications and distractions for players over the course of your Ravnica campaign.

Ravnica Revealed is available for $2.99 on the DMs Guild.

