The Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks and Xanathar’s Guide Are Cheaper Than Ever

Over the weekend, the Dungeons & Dragons Player’s Handbook went on sale over at Amazon for only $20.98, or 58% off the list price. Not only that, the Dungeon Master’s Guide and Monster Manual also went on sale for $23.98 (52% off) each. That puts the three core rulebooks just a few cents shy of all-time low prices on Amazon. Those deals are still going, and now you can add Xanathar’s Guide to Everything to that list.

Xanathar’s Guide to Everything is available on Amazon right now for $22.45 (55% off). That’s the lowest price Amazon has ever offered for this must-have expansion to the fifth edition for both players and DMs. You’ll need to have over $25 in your cart to qualify for free shipping on these books, so if you also need some dice, this massive set for only $9.99 will do a fine job of rounding things out. Take advantage of these deals while you can because there’s no telling how long they will last.

The official description for Xanthar’s Guide to Everything reads:

The beholder Xanathar—Waterdeep’s most infamous crime lord—is known to hoard information on friend and foe alike. The beholder catalogs lore about adventurers and ponders methods to thwart them. Its twisted mind imagines that it can eventually record everything!

Xanathar’s Guide to Everything is the first major expansion for fifth edition Dungeons & Dragons, offering new rules and story options:

Over twenty-five new subclasses for the character classes in the Player’s Handbook, including the Cavalier for the fighter, the Circle of Dreams for the druid, the Horizon Walker for the ranger, and many more

Dozens of new spells, a collection of racial feats, and a system to give your character a randomized backstory

A variety of tools that provide Dungeon Masters fresh ways to use traps, magic items, downtime activities, and more—all designed to enhance a D&D campaign and push it in new directions

Amid all this expansion material, Xanathar offers bizarre observations about whatever its eyestalks happen to glimpse. Pray they don’t come to rest on you.

