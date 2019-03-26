‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Supplement Introduces Scholar Class

A new supplement provides a homebrewed Scholar class for Dungeons & Dragons. Earlier this week, Benjamin Huffman released his Scholar supplement on the DMs Guild, a marketplace that allows third party D&D players to release products using D&D’s official IP. The Scholar class focuses on a character’s high Intelligence, allowing them to aid their allies on the battlefield or boost your skill checks in critical moments. The supplement also provides several subclasses, allowing players to become field experts in tactics, the culinary arts, diplomacy, arcane rituals, or theology, which gives the Scholar class a ton of variety and roleplaying flavor.

The two core mechanics of the Scholar class are the Sage Advice and Analyze Enemy abilities. The Sage Advice ability allows players to spend their reaction to add their proficiency bonus to an ally’s attack roll, ability check, or saving throw, thus granting them an extra boost from their quick analytical skills. The Analyze Enemy skill allows a player to use their bonus action to analyze an enemy, thus allowing a player to use their Intelligence modifier instead of their Strength or Dexterity modifier when making attack rolls.

At higher levels, players gain proficiency on Charisma saving throws (thus giving them proficiency in three different types of saving throws) and eventually can automatically choose to treat an ability check, attack roll, or saving throw as if it had been a natural 20 as long as the player has proficiency on that roll.

Some of the subclasses feel pretty different, while others feel like spiritual successors to classes like the Warlord that didn’t make the transition to Fifth Edition. And while some of the subclasses feel a little bit busy at times (many of the subclasses get multiple abilities at certain levels), most of the benefits provided by the Scholar are for the benefit of providing allies with buffs as opposed to directly damaging enemies. This is a very much a support class, but a Scholar would be invaluable during investigation or diplomacy encounters.

The Scholar Class is available on the DMs Guild for $3.95.

