Dungeons & Dragons Teases The Game Awards Announcement

Dungeons & Dragons could be announcing a new game at The Game Awards. Earlier today, Dungeons & Dragons‘ Twitter account teased an announcement at tomorrow’s Game Awards and tagged Tuque Games, a game studio recently purchased by Wizards of the Coast. No other details were given, but the Twitter post included a picture of what appears to be a snarling frost giant. Tuque Games previously developed the 2016 top-down shooter game Livelock and was purchased by Wizards of the Coast earlier this year.

Tuque Games previously announced they were working on a Dungeons & Dragons game on their website, stating that “We’re developing a brand-new game based in the widely celebrated, enduring, and immensely popular Dungeons & Dragons universe. This yet to be announced title is steepled in classic D&D lore. We aspire to push this game to new heights for the genre. It’s an honour and a privilege to begin a new chapter for Dungeons & Dragons video games.”

The Dungeons & Dragons brand has grown immensely over the past five years and this has led to a rekindling in interest in video games connected to the franchise. Earlier this year, Larian Studios announced Baldur’s Gate III, a new installment of the popular Baldur’s Gate series, and we’ve also seen re-releases of beloved older games like Baldur’s Gate and Planescape: Torment for consoles. Ludia Games also recently released the mobile game Warriors of Waterdeep, which incorporates various D&D classes and monsters into a turn-based strategy game.

We’ll find out more about Dungeons & Dragons’ big announcement tomorrow. The Game Awards airs on Twitch and YouTube tomorrow evening at 8:30 PM ET.