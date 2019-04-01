ThinkGeek Channels ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ for April Fools’ Day

One of ThinkGeek’s April Fools’ Day gag products references a classic Dungeons & Dragons monster. Earlier today, ThinkGeek posted a product page for a “Motion-Controlled Mimic Package” as part of a new line of fake products released for April Fools’ Day. The Mimic is meant to deter neighbors or passer-bys from taking packages off a person’s porch by transforming from a simple FedEx box into a monster complete with sharp cardboard teeth and a monstrous tongue. “Who else is tired of getting packages stolen off their porch? We sure as heck are,” the product page reads. “Thankfully, we rolled a natural 20 and successfully acquired some mimics from the world of Dungeons & Dragons. Or more accurately, we’ve embraced the concept of mimics as scary creatures and given them a real-world makeover.”

Mimics, for those unfamiliar with Dungeons & Dragons lore, are monsters that can assume the shape of an inanimate object in order to attract its favorite prey – adventurers. Although mimics are most often disguised as treasure chests, they can also appear as objects ranging from tapestries, doors, or even an entire building. Mimics trap adventurers with a strong adhesive secreted by their bodies, and then use powerful pseudopods to pummel the adventurer into submission.

While ThinkGeek’s Mimic doesn’t have the adhesive or pseudopods, it does contain the gnarly teeth and tongue of a mimic. The fake Mimics also claim to be solar-powered to conserve on batteries. Other fake ThinkGeek products include a Kirby Roomba, a Flame Jam hoop (complete with flaming backboard) and a mailbox shaped like Thor’s Mjolnir from the Marvel comics.

