Save 40% on Dungeons & Dragons ‘Waterdeep: Dragon Heist’ and ‘Dungeon of the Mad Mage’

Dungeons & Dragons upcoming adventures Waterdeep: Dragon Heist and Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage just got their biggest discounts ever! At the moment, you can pre-order Dragon Heist for $29.97 (40 percent off) and Dungeon of the Mad Mage for $29.49 (40 percent off after clicking $1.93 coupon) with a release date of September 18th and November 13th respectively. UPDATE: The DnD / Magic the Gathering crossover Guildmasters’ Guide to Ravnica also got a 40 percent discount today.

Both titles are covered with Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, which means that you won’t be charged until the books ship and you’ll automatically get the biggest discount that occurs between the time that you order and the release date. That having been said, today is September 17th, which means Dragon Heist ships tomorrow and today is your last chance to lock in that 40 percent discount. Odds are this is as good a deal as you will get on both titles.

Below you’ll find official descriptions for both adventures. You can also check out our review of Waterdeep: Dragon Heist right here.

Waterdeep: Dragon Heist: “Welcome to Waterdeep, City of Splendors! You’re summoned by Volothamp Geddarm, famous explorer and raconteur, to complete a simple quest. Is anything ever really simple though? Experience a grand caper, pitting your skills and bravado against two nefarious organizations as you go on a hunt for the greatest prize of all.” You can pre-order Dragon Heist right here. A set of Dragon Heist-branded dice is also available and on sale for 15 percent off (after clicking coupon).

Waterdeep: Dungeon of the Mad Mage: “Hundreds of years ago, long before Waterdeep had been built, Halaster Blackcloak carved a vast dungeon beneath Mount Waterdeep and stocked it with all manner of creatures from across the planes. Over time Halaster has gone quite insane and the dungeon he carved, now dubbed Undermountain, is a labyrinthine death trap for those bold enough to venture within. Precious few have returned from Halaster’s home, and frequently they’re not who they were when they started out. One thing is certain however. Wealth unimaginable exists within the halls of Undermountain.” You can pre-order Dungeon of the Mad Mage right here. A map pack is available to pre-order for 25 percent off (after clicking coupon).

On a related note, the brand new D&D supplement Mordenkainen’s Tome of Foes is shipping on Amazon right now for $30.31 (after coupon). That’s roughly 40 percent off the list price!

The book contains tons of new monsters and lore within its 256 pages. If you’re an experienced DM looking to provide greater challenges for your players, a player that’s interested in creating more exotic characters, and/or a fan of lore (especially if you enjoyed Volo’s Guide to Monsters – which is currently 32 percent off), then this book is definitely for you. The official description reads:

“This tome is built on the writings of the renowned wizard from the world of Greyhawk, gathered over a lifetime of research and scholarship. In his travels to other realms and other planes of existence, he has made many friends, and has risked his life an equal number of times, to amass the knowledge contained herein. In addition to Mordenkainen’s musings on the endless wars of the multiverse, the book contains game statistics for dozens of monsters: new demons and devils, several varieties of elves and duergar, and a vast array of other creatures from throughout the planes of existence.“

