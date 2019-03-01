Four ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Young Adventurer’s Guides Are up for Pre-Order

Yesterday we revealed that comic book writer Jim Zub would release a series of Dungeons & Dragons books designed to help younger players develop their adventuring skills. Only two books were officially announced – Monsters & Creatures and Warriors & Weapons – but there are two other books on the way – Wizards & Spells, and Dungeons & Tombs.

Not only that, all four of these books are available to pre-order on Amazon now priced at $12.99 or less. Monsters & Creatures and Warriors & Weapons will arrive on July 16th while Wizards & Spells and Dungeons & Tombs will follow on October 29th. All of these books are covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, so you won’t be charged until they ship and you’ll automatically get the best price that occurs between the time that you order and the ship date. The official description for each book reads:

Monsters and Creatures: A Young Adventurer’s Guide: In this illustrated guide, you’re transported to the legendary and magical worlds of Dungeons & Dragons and presented with one-of-a-kind entries for some of its most sinister, foul, and memorable monsters. Featuring amazing illustrations and expert insights on some of D&D’s most dangerous monsters, the guide shines a spotlight on the beasts that scare, excite, and cause trouble for adventurers, from creatures that live underground, to those that dwell in the wilderness and boneyards or soar in the sky. In these profiles you will find information on the size of each monster, its danger level, and tips for how to survive an encounter. The perfect entry point for young fans of fantasy eager to become D&D adventurers, this book also features introductory “Encounter” stories so readers can practice the problem-solving skills they’ll need to fight these monsters when they play a D&D adventure of their own.

Warriors and Weapons: A Young Adventurer’s Guide: In this illustrated guide, you’re transported to the legendary and magical worlds of Dungeons & Dragons, where you are presented with one-of-a-kind entries for different types of warriors, as well as the weaponry these fighters need for D&D adventuring. This guide includes detailed illustrations of the weapons, armor, clothing, and other equipment that fighters use, and offers the tools young, aspiring adventurers need for learning how to build their own characters, including sample profiles, a flowchart to help you decide what type of warrior to be, and brainstorming challenges to start you thinking like an adventurer whether on your own or in the midst of an exciting quest with friends and fellow players.

Dungeons and Tombs: A Young Adventurer’s Guide: In this illustrated guide for new players, you’ll be transported to the mystical and magical worlds of Dungeons & Dragons and given a one-of-a-kind course on the dungeons and deathtraps for which the game (and all its iterations) is known. Featuring maps, cutaway illustrations, and fun insights that show would-be adventurers how to travel and survive in these fantastical settings, along with original illustrations and archival images, the book shines a spotlight down the dark, foreboding corners of the most infamous locations in the worlds of D&D. The perfect jumping-on point for young fans of fantasy looking to give D&D a try, the book also features prompts to encourage creative problem-solving skills in the dangerous situations you may find yourself in when on D&D adventures.

Wizards and Spells: A Young Adventurer’s Guide: In this illustrated guide for new players, you’ll be transported to the mystic and magical worlds of Dungeons & Dragons and given a one-of-a-kind course on the wizards, sorcerers, and other magic-makers for which the game (and all of its iterations) is known. Featuring direct and entertaining explanations of how spells are created and used in game, along with original illustrations and archival images of the game’s essential magical characters, this book shines a spotlight on the mystical side of D&D. The perfect jumping-on point for young fans of fantasy looking to give D&D a try, the book also features prompts to encourage creative problem-solving skills in the dangerous situations that you may find yourself in when on D&D adventures.

Now here’s a little something for experienced D&D players: At the time of writing the upcoming adventure book Ghosts of Saltmarsh is a whopping 42% off on Amazon and Walmart. Get your pre-orders in while you can because this is likely to be the max discount.

