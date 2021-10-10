Dungeons & Dragons to Announce 2022 Book This Week

Dungeons & Dragons will announce their first 2022 product this week. Amazon has posted a new listing for the “Dungeons & Dragons March 2022 Title,” with a description that the full title will be announced on October 12th. “Tune in on October 12 to find out what adventures await,” reads the description for the untitled book. The book’s release date is listed as March 15, 2022, but the Amazon listing revealed no other pertinent details about the product.

Last month, Chris Perkins teased a few details about Dungeons & Dragons’ next product, stating that the next book “goes into a new place we’ve never been before.” Perkins provided a brief description of the setting for the book as well, noting that it was a “wonderful and scary” place. “Players are going to be absolutely terrified when they go into this setting,” Perkins also teased.

It’s possible that the untitled Dungeons & Dragons book could tie into an Unearthed Arcana playtest released on Friday. That playtest contained new rules for six new playable races, four of which were tied to the Spelljammer campaign setting. The title of that Unearthed Arcana was “Travelers of the Multiverse,” which is curious in that Wizards of the Coast is also planning to release a rules compendium titled Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse. While Monsters of the Multiverse is technically a new book, it collects playable races from other previously released books as well as updated statblocks for various monsters from across the D&D mulitverse. Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse will first be released in January as part of a D&D Rules Expansion Gift Set and will then have an individual release at a later date.

Wizards of the Coast still plans to release two other D&D books in 2021. The first, Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons, is a compendium of dragon lore, dragon statblocks, and dragon-related magic items and spells. The other book is Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos and is a campaign setting detailing the magical college of Strixhaven, which was first introduced in Magic: The Gathering. Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons will be release on October 26th, while Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos will be released on December 7th. Pre-orders for all of these titles are live on Amazon now.