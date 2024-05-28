Dungeons & Dragons Reveals 2024 Dungeon Master's Guide Cover

The new cover features several classic Dungeons & Dragons' cartoon characters.

By Christian Hoffer

Wizards of the Coast has revealed the cover to the 2024 Dungeon Master's Guide. Today, the Daily Mirror revealed a first look at the 2024 re-release of the Dungeon Master's Guide, which was re-written as part of Dungeons & Dragons' 50th anniversary. The cover features several characters from the 1980s D&D cartoon, with Venger and Warduke joined by Skylla (a character from the 1980s action figure line) with a dracolich lurking in the background and some skeletons lurking in the foreground. The back cover features a mind flayer citadel. You can see the cover down below: 

dnd-back-cover-copy.jpg

The new Dungeon Master's Guide will be one of two "new" Core Rulebooks released for Dungeons & Dragons this year, along with the Player's Handbook. The Monster Manual, the third of D&D's core rulebooks will receive a revised version in early 2025. While all three books will continue to use Dungeons & Dragons 5th Edition rules, many rules have been updated or revised.

The Dungeon Master's Guide, for instance, has been vastly reorganized to allow for easier onboarding of new DMs and gives more examples on how to run both D&D sessions and campaigns. A section on campaign worldbuilding has also been included in the book, featuring the classic world of Greyhawk as an example of how to build a world within a campaign. 

Curiously, both the Player's Handbook and the Dungeon Master's Guide has leaned heavily into the characters featured during D&D's first expansion into toys and multimedia, with almost all of the characters featured on both covers having first appeared either as D&D toys or in the 1980s D&D cartoon. The Dungeons & Dragons brand has featured numerous references to these characters in recent years, with the characters re-entering D&D canon in 2021 as part of The Wild Beyond the Wildlight adventure.

