AEW's Athena Launches Dungeons & Dragons Show This Week

AEW pro wrestler Athena will launch a new Dungeons & Dragons actual play show on her Twitch channel next week. Details about the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons 5E show are still partially under wraps, but the show will feature Athena, her husband and fellow wrestler Matthew Palmer, and TTRPG Noir Enigma and Erik Frankhouse. The campaign will be run by veteran TTRPG designer and DM Daisy Grant. The show will be sponsored by Kobold Press, with players using character options from the recent Kobold Press book Tome of Heroes. According to a livestream that aired yesterday on Twitch, the campaign will be a take on a classic Kobold Press campaign adventure titled "At The Edge of the World". Athena and other cast members have teased that other guest stars will also make an appearance. You can check out the teaser image for the new D&D streaming show down below:

(Photo: Kobold Press)

Athena is a noted Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast and has appeared on several Dungeons & Dragons shows and streams in the past. Most recently, Athena (as Ember Moon) appeared on WWE's Rollout prior to the COVID-19 campaign and most recently appeared on D&D Live alongside several other wrestlers. Several AEW wrestlers have also run or appeared in D&D streaming shows, with Brandon Cutler running a 22-episode campaign on his Twitch channel featuring Leva Bates, Chuck Taylor, Trent? Orange Cassidy, and Colt Cabana.

Speaking to ComicBook.com in 2020, Athena noted that her previous wrestling character Ember Moon was inspired by Drizzt Do'Urden, the iconic Dungeons & Dragons drow ranger. "I'm a big fan of the Drizzt books from R.A. Salvatore," Athena said. "Drizzt is one of my favorite characters and low key inspires Ember Moon, the wrestling character, which I don't say it a lot, but I love it."

Athena's Dungeons & Dragons campaign kicks off next Thursday at 8 PM ET. You can watch the show on her Twitch channel.