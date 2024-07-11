Dungeons & Dragons Reveals Redesigned Bard Class

Dungeons & Dragons has revealed new details about the class abilities and features of its reworked Bard character class. Today, Wizards of the Coast published a new video and article about the updates to the Bard, which will appear in the 2024 Player’s Handbook due for release later this year. Like several other core classes that received an update, the Bard’s new and reworked class abilities provide more access to core abilities and adds features that can be used in more specific situations. Additionally, the Bard receives one of three new subclasses found in the Player’s Handbook – the College of Dance, which focuses on agility and movement.

The Bard’s Bardic Inspiration receives several small but pertinent buffs in the 2024 Player’s Handbook. Bardic Inspiration now lasts an hour instead of 10 minutes and players who receive it can now use the extra Bardic Inspiration dice after they’ve failed an attack roll, check or saving throw. Previously, players had to commit to using the dice before they made their roll, which lead to hoarding the resource unnecessarily. Bardic Inspiration can now be given to any creature who can see or hear the Bard, another notable shift in the rules.

Bards now receive their Expertise class ability at 2nd level, but they lose the Song of Rest feature, which previously granted access to extra hit dice during Short Rest. The Font of Inspiration ability returns but now allows a player to spend a spell slot to regain Bardic Inspiration uses at 5th level, providing the Bard with the option to either cast spells or focus on Bardic Inspiration use.

Countercharm has received a major update and is now a 7th level feature. Countercharm is now a reaction that can be used when the Bard or an ally is Frightened or Charmed. Countercharm allows the target to make a new saving throw against that condition with Advantage. The ability can also be used every turn, which makes it highly useful when fighting vampires or dragons.

Magical Secrets, at 10th level, also receives a major upgrade – Bard players can now choose from the Cleric, Druid, or Wizard whenever they change their prepared spells. The Bard also receives a new capstone feature – Words of Creation – that allows Bards to use Power Word Kill and Power Word Heal on up to two targets that are within 10 feet of each other.

As mentioned previously, the Bard received a brand new subclass in the College of Dance, which provides boosts to a Bard’s defenses and uses Bardic Inspiration to boost unarmed strikes. Three existing subclasses also return, with the College of Glamour adding the ability to charm or frighten a creature that sees the Bard cast an Enchantment or Illusion spell, the College of Lore losing restrictions to its Cutting Words ability, and the College of Valor now able to cast a cantrip as part of their Extra Attacks feature.

With today’s reveals, Wizards of the Coast has now outlined changes to all 12 classes. You can check out more changes that appear in the 2024 Player’s Handbook here.