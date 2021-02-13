Dungeons & Dragons Gets 100 More Magical Items

✖

A new Dungeons & Dragons supplement adds 100 magical items of various rarity and power that can be added to any campaign. While Dungeons & Dragons has hundreds of magic items in its official ruleset, veteran players and DMs will often feel that there's a rather limited selection, especially if you want to provide players with an item that they haven't seen before. Earlier this week, veteran designer MT Black (one of the co-creators of Baldur's Gate: Descent Into Avernus and Mordenkainen's Tome of Foes) released The Book of Wondrous Items, a new supplement for Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition that contains 100 new magical items, providing a much-needed source of items for DMs to use when building a new treasure hoard.

The items in The Book of Wondrous Items range from the mundane to the fantastical and can easily be inserted into any game, regardless of its setting. Legendary items include the Wand of the Wyrm, which can mimic the devastating breath weapons of ancient dragons, or the Unstoppable Axe that follows its target independently of its wielder, functionally allowing a warrior to attack two targets at once. The new supplement also contains more practical items like candies that, when consumed, can absorb otherwise harmful spells, or a dust that causes invisible creatures and objects to become visible. The items are in line with the magical objects found in official D&D books, so DMs shouldn't have to worry about balance or that these magical items will somehow overshadow a player's class abilities.

Personally, I always need more magical items to stick in dungeons or treasure hoards in my D&D games. The Book of Wondrous Items provides some clever and versatile options for players that feel at home in both official and homebrew D&D adventures.

The Book of Wondrous Items is available at DriveThruRPG for $3.95.