New Dungeons & Dragons Book Listed on Amazon

An upcoming Dungeons & Dragons book will be released this August. Earlier today, Amazon posted the placeholder listing for a new Dungeons & Dragons book that will be released on August 16th. No other details about the book were listed, but more information will presumably be revealed during this week’s D&D Direct, which takes place on Thursday. The D&D Direct will reveal information about multiple aspects of the D&D franchise, including the tabletop roleplaying game, movie and TV projects, and video games.

The August release date is a bit of an unusual date for Dungeons & Dragons, as it’s a deviation from Wizards of the Coast’s traditional schedule. In recent years, Wizards of the Coast has released their full-length campaign in September, followed by at least one additional release later in the year. In 2021, Wizards released three books in the final months of the year – The Wild Beyond the Witchlight in September, Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons in October, and Strixhaven: A Curriculum of Chaos in November. Meanwhile, Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft was released in May 2021 and Candlekeep Mysteries started off the year in March.

So far, Dungeons & Dragons has released one book in 2022 – the Critical Role-themed Call of the Netherdeep. It has two additional releases scheduled for later this spring – Mordenkainen Presents: Monsters of the Multiverse will be released in May, while Journeys Through the Radiant Citadel will be released in June. It’s expected that Wizards will release at least three more books for Dungeons & Dragons in 2022 – two campaign setting books and the traditional full-length adventure book. The popular speculation, based on playtests released by Wizards of the Coast over the past few months, is that the two campaign setting books will focus on Spelljammer and Dragonlance. This would mean that Wizards will have published a total of six D&D books in 2022, although one of those technically contains revised material of monsters and rules found in previously released D&D books.

Expect to hear more news about this mystery D&D book in the coming days. ComicBook.com will have full coverage of this new D&D book when more news is available.