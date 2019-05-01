Dungeons & Dragons Core Rulebooks Are Near All-Time Low Prices

If you have even the slightest interest in Dungeons & Dragons, today is the day to finally start your adventures. Earlier today we noted that the Dungeons & Dragons Starter Set dropped to an absurd $8.10, but we also need to highlight the fact that the core rulebooks are cheaper than, or just pennies off their all-time low prices right now.

At the time of writing, the best place to get the deal is via Walmart. The Player’s Handbook is only $20.90, the Dungeon Master’s Guide is $20.96, and the Monster Manual is $20.94 – all with free 2-day shipping on orders over $35. The deal on the Monster Manual and Dungeon Master’s Guides are matched on Amazon, but not the deal on the Player’s Handbook. We haven’t seen a D&D deal anywhere near this since the holidays – and those sales required a one-time use $5 off bonus code – so jump on this opportunity while you can.

On a related note, Dungeons & Dragons fans a new publication called Ghosts of Saltmarsh to look forward to. The book will bring the most popular classic nautical adventures from the first edition of D&D as well as Dungeon magazine to the fifth edition. These adventures include The Sinister Secret of Saltmarsh, Danger at Dunwater, The Final Enemy, Salvage Operation, Isle of the Abbey, Tammeraut’s Fate, and The Styes.

Ghosts of Saltmarsh is slated to arrive on May 21st, but now is definitely the time to get your pre-order in. At the time of writing, the book is only $29.79 via Amazon – a whopping 40% off. The book is covered by Amazon’s pre-order guarantee, which means that you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get the best price that occurs between the time your order and the release date. If you aren’t a Prime member, the deal is also available via Walmart with free 2-day shipping.

