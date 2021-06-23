Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Announces Fix to Group Disconnect Glitch

✖

The makers of Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance has announced they've pushed a fix for a persistent issue involving players suddenly disconnecting from their group. Earlier today, Tuque Games announced that they had deployed a fix to reduce the number of group disconnects experienced by players. This was one of the more persistent bugs that plagued players during the first day, with some players reporting that they couldn't complete a run on multiplayer due to repeated disconnects with the server. Given that the game's focus is on multiplayer play, it seemed that this issue was important enough for Tuque Games to prioritize as a Day Two fix. Tuque Games also noted that they were listening to feedback about the game and encouraged players to report any issues they were experiencing.

We are deploying a fix to reduce the number of group disconnects and you should notice improvements to the service soon. We're continuing to work on solutions to address additional bugs, in the meantime you can report any issues that you encounter here: https://t.co/uTgDB1iPag — Dark Alliance (@DarkAlliance) June 23, 2021

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is a new hack-and-slash action RPG made by Tuque Games, a subsidiary of Wizards of the Coast. The new game is set in the Forgotten Realms locale of Icewind Dale and stars the Companions of the Hall, a group of well-known adventurers who have starred in numerous novels by R.A. Salvatore. Gameplay focuses on players making their way through set levels and cutting down waves of iconic D&D monsters, including goblins, verbeeg, frost giants, and beholders. While single player is hypothetically possible, the game is meant to be enjoyed in parties of two or more.

Unfortunately, Dark Alliance received mixed reviews upon its release this week. Our own review noted that "while multiplayer is a mostly fun and thoughtless team-up with pals, single-player is a brutal and unforgiving slog that reminds you of the limitations of the combat controls, the un-optimized builds and abilities for several of the characters, and the occasional visual/technical glitches and flaws that make things even more ridiculous."

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance is available now on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC devices.