Updated Dungeons & Dragons Roadmap Lays Out Plans for 2025 Releases

With a 50-year legacy, much of the affection for Dungeons & Dragons is steeped in the TTRPG’s storied history. There are decades of lore for players to immerse themselves in, from the rulebooks to a vast array of novels and beyond. But there are also new products for Dungeons & Dragons fans new and old to look forward to during every year of the game’s existence. After the rules reset of 2024, players are curious to know what the future of Dungeons & Dragons looks like. The 2025 roadmap might not tell us everything, but it does shed some light on what kinds of products players can expect in the near future.

Despite being the 2024 revision, the first item players can expect to see in 2025 is the updated Monster Manual. This book completes the set of revised rules for 5e, which began with the 2024 Player’s Handbook and 2024 Dungeon Master’s Guide. For any groups interested in switching to the 2024 updated result, having the full trio of essential core rules is the first step. However, finishing up the 2024 revised rule books isn’t the only thing on the agenda for the folks who make Dungeons & Dragons this year.

In a recent visit to the Wizards of the Coast headquarters, ComicBook.com got a look at the updated 2025 roadmap for Dungeons & Dragons. A few projects, such as the upcoming Dragon Delves book and new Starter Set, have been at least loosely on fans’ radars. But there is some new information that Wizards is ready to share, and we’re here to take a close look at what players can expect from Dungeons & Dragons in 2025.

Everything Dungeons & Dragons Plans to Release in 2025 (So Far)

While this roadmap provides an updated look at what’s to come in 2025, there are still a few secrets yet to be unveiled. This includes a project that’s set to release in October of this year, which is still under wraps for now. We’ll also note that the current plan ends in November 2025. While not releasing anything in December is a distinct possibility, it’s also a full month that’s not accounted for, where additional surprises might be lurking. For now, here’s the release schedule for new Dungeons & Dragons products this year.

2024 Monster Manual – February 18, 2025

The Arch Hag from the 2024 Monster Manual

This updated rulebook features 500+ monsters, including many revised favorites and over 85 new additions. It’s largely geared towards the DM looking for stat blocks for early level encounters up through epic final battles to end a campaign.

As the earliest release on the list, there’s plenty of info and sneak previews for the 2024 Monster Manual out there. Fans can get a first look at new legendary monsters including the Arch Hag, Blob of Annihilation, and more in videos from the D&D team.

Dragon Delves: An Adventure Anthology – July 8th, 2025

Dragon Delves features a unique art style for each type of dragon

The theme of 2025 and beyond is experimentation, and none of what follows the 2024 rules update is exactly what players might expect. This is true of the upcoming Dragon Delves Adventure Anthology, which is a new concept in terms of D&D books. It brings together detailed information on every type of dragon in the game, defining each in contrast to the others.

What’s especially interesting here is that, as the subtitle suggests, Dragon Delves also includes information on several smaller adventures that DM’s can run, with three options for longer campaigns. This combination of monster info and adventures is a new experiment, and it will be interesting to see what DMs and players make of it when Dragon Delves enters the scene.

Eberron: Forge of the Artificer – August 19th, 2025

First look at new Artificer subclasses in Forge of the Artificer

Yes, D&D fans, you read that correctly. We are returning to the Eberron region with one of two newly revealed items in this updated 2025 roadmap. Eberron: Forge of the Artificer is intended to be a companion to the Eberron: Rising from the Last War adventure book from 2019.

In keeping with the experimental theme, this book has a new format for D&D fans. The creative team described it as similar to an Everything book like Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything, but for one specific region. In addition to the updated Artificer class and lore information, the book ties in to the DM guide with adventure chapters that can be worked into an Eberron campaign.

Starter Set: Heroes of the Borderlands – September 16th, 2025

A closeup on some of the Starter Set artwork

With a revised 5e ruleset, it’s not surprising we’re also getting a new D&D Starter Set. However, this set isn’t going to look quite like those that have come before. It brings players back to the area featured in the 1979 The Keep on the Borderlands adventure module, but with an updated take.

Previous starter sets have included adventure books, rulebooks, and character sheets with ready-made characters printed on them. This set, according to the D&D team, will be something of a board game and D&D hybrid. It will include a new, tile-based system for character creation and various cards ad tokens to help keep track of items, equipment, spells, and more.

Project to Be Announced – October 2025

While something is coming in October 2025, the team was very tight-lipped about what it might be. For now, D&D fans can note that there’s something to look out for this time of year. Let the theories commence. Alas, giving the timeline, it’s unlikely to be an Honor Among Thieves sequel.

Forgotten Realms Player’s Guide & Adventure Guide – November 11th, 2025

Some of the Baldur’s Gate Artwork from Forgotten Realms

For those asking, where is the standard Adventure Module book for 2025, this is kind of the answer. The set is broken into two different books, a Player’s Guide and a DM-focused Adventure Guide.

In the Player’s Guide, D&D fans will find 8 new subclasses that slot into the lore of the Forgotten Realms. There will also be information on a new spell casting type, the Circle Cast, and some basic world overview suited to players without giving away the DM’s tricks.

The Adventure Guide will include details on 5 potential campaign settings within the Forgotten Realms – and yes, this includes Baldur’s Gate and even some familiar faces from Baldur’s Gate 3. It also features short adventures that DMs can use to build up to a campaign in any of these regions, each with a unique flavor and style.

What we took away from this updated look at the 2025 Dungeons & Dragons roadmap is that it will be a year of mixing things up. With a fanbase that has been playing the game their way for decades, we’ll have to wait and see what all these tweaks and changes look like and how they fit into people’s longstanding ideas of what D&D is and should be. At any rate, it’s bound to be an interesting year in the D&D multiverse.